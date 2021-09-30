Confirmed! Qatar to host its first ever F1 Grand Prix race

Qatar is set to replace the Australian Grand Prix.

The region’s sports hub Qatar will be hosting its first-ever F1 Grand Prix (GP) race in November, Formula 1 (F1) Chief Stefano Domenicali confirmed in a press conference in Doha on Thursday.

The race, the first of its kind in the Gulf state, will be held at the Losail International Circuit, a facility regularly used by MotoGP, in November.

“F1 will race in Qatar for the first time on November 19-21. Qatar will also join the F1 calendar in a 10-year deal from 2023,” F1 confirmed on Twitter.

The race was moved from Australia to Qatar after concerns were raised amid the ongoing pandemic, leading to a number of cancellations.

Among these was the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, which was cancelled for the second year in a row. Earlier, the Australian, Singaporean, Canadian and Chinese races were also cancelled for health safety reasons.

Turkey’s Istanbul Park circuit will now take Japan’s October 10 slot. Changes have also been made to the Mexican and Brazilian races which have been pushed back a week to November 7 and November 14 respectively.

“I want to thank the promoters in Brazil, Mexico, and Turkey for their patience and flexibility and we will provide the details of the final addition soon,” said the F1 chief in August.

With Qatar filling the slot left by the cancellation of the Australian GP, the F1 season will end with a Middle Eastern run, with Saudi Arabia’s first race on December 5 and Abu Dhabi on December 12.