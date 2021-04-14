31.5 C
Doha
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Family Life

Confused about indoor and outdoor gatherings?

By Farah AlSharif

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19
[Unsplash]

Rules over indoor and outdoor gatherings have been made clear by the ministry.

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has clarified to Doha News the conditions for indoor and outdoor gatherings in Qatar, after questions were raised over a statement released on Tuesday.

No indoor gatherings are permitted for anyone other than family members living in the same house and individuals from the same household (including children).

Those living in the same house can participate in activities at public parks, beaches, and other public spaces, but cannot sit down together for picnics nor gather with others in public spaces.

However, up to five individuals who have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine can meet within an outdoor home environment, such as gardens, provided this takes place 14 days after the second injection is administered. This group of people cannot meet indoors.

An Arabic translation of the ministry’s statement had earlier said up to five vaccinated people could meet in outdoor public spaces, however a health ministry spokesman clarified to Doha News that this is incorrect. An amended statement would be released soon, he added.

The latest restrictions come as Qatar continues to grapple with a second Covid-19 wave.

Read also: Qatar ramps up restrictions on country’s deadliest Covid-19 day

The measures, announced last week, include closing salons and barber shops, decreasing capacity of both public and private workforces, and banning dine in services at restaurants, cafes and eateries.

As per the restrictions, only those taking part in individual workouts are allowed in parks, at the corniche, and open areas. Picnics and gatherings are not allowed.

Malls and shopping centres are now operating at a decreased capacity and markets have shut down during the weekends to limit risks of infection. Children under 16-years-old are also not allowed to enter.

On Tuesday, authorities recorded 981 new cases and five deaths, bringing the total death toll to 340 since the start of the global health crisis.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Culture

Qatar joins forces with Ro Plastic Prize to ‘protect mother nature’

Farah AlSharif - 0
An awareness video by Qatar Museums (QM) chairperson Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani says QM will sponsor Ro Plastic Prize 2021. Sheikha Al...
Read more
News

‘Gift from Qatar’: Kosovo’s biggest mosque finally opens its doors

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The five-floor mosque, described by Qatar's envoy as a gift from the Gulf state, can accommodate around 2,500 worshippers. Qatar Charity took part in...
Read more
Politics

Rouhani warns of Israel’s regional military presence in talks with Qatar’s Amir

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Iran's main nuclear enrichment site in Natanz was attacked earlier this week, with the Islamic Republic pointing the blame towards Israel. Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

COVID-19

Exemptions for vaccinated? Key points from health ministry presser

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The conference introduced tighter measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus among community members. Qatar imposed yet more Covid-19 restrictions on Wednesday in a...

Six face legal action for vandalising Qatar’s desert artwork

Culture

Long Covid patients report ‘instant recovery’ after vaccination

COVID-19

Cost of private healthcare PCR tests fixed following complaints

COVID-19

Saudi crown prince bought ‘fake’ DaVinci painting for millions: report

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.