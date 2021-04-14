Confused about indoor and outdoor gatherings?

Rules over indoor and outdoor gatherings have been made clear by the ministry.

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has clarified to Doha News the conditions for indoor and outdoor gatherings in Qatar, after questions were raised over a statement released on Tuesday.

No indoor gatherings are permitted for anyone other than family members living in the same house and individuals from the same household (including children).

Those living in the same house can participate in activities at public parks, beaches, and other public spaces, but cannot sit down together for picnics nor gather with others in public spaces.

However, up to five individuals who have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine can meet within an outdoor home environment, such as gardens, provided this takes place 14 days after the second injection is administered. This group of people cannot meet indoors.

An Arabic translation of the ministry’s statement had earlier said up to five vaccinated people could meet in outdoor public spaces, however a health ministry spokesman clarified to Doha News that this is incorrect. An amended statement would be released soon, he added.

The latest restrictions come as Qatar continues to grapple with a second Covid-19 wave.

The measures, announced last week, include closing salons and barber shops, decreasing capacity of both public and private workforces, and banning dine in services at restaurants, cafes and eateries.

As per the restrictions, only those taking part in individual workouts are allowed in parks, at the corniche, and open areas. Picnics and gatherings are not allowed.

Malls and shopping centres are now operating at a decreased capacity and markets have shut down during the weekends to limit risks of infection. Children under 16-years-old are also not allowed to enter.

On Tuesday, authorities recorded 981 new cases and five deaths, bringing the total death toll to 340 since the start of the global health crisis.

