Confused about Qatar’s travel rules? This interactive guide eases your journey

Qatar’s Government Communications Office (GCO) has introduced a new interactive guide for travellers entering the Gulf state to clarify travel requirements.
Visit the @GCOQatar website to try our interactive travel measures guide to understand the required documents and travel preparations when entering the State of #Qatar: https://t.co/RFdIoJoVQD pic.twitter.com/HeiBSsnZAu
— مكتب الاتصال الحكومي (@GCOQatar) July 25, 2021
The easy-to-use guide allows travellers to select all criteria needed, such as Covid-19 vaccination status, country of departure and whether they are travelling with minors.
After providing this information, the guide provides a list of documents and procedures needed for a smooth arrival to the country, leaving no room for error.
The introduction of the interactive guide comes as false information on travel and quarantine requirements and restrictions disseminates across social media.
Unverified information has been reportedly forwarded to masses on messaging apps such as WhatsApp.
