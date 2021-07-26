40 C
Confused about Qatar’s travel rules? This interactive guide eases your journey

By Farah AlSharif

Health & TechnologyTravelTop StoriesCOVID-19
[Unsplash]

The interactive guide allows travellers to be informed on all country specific restrictions and requirements needed to return to Qatar. 

Qatar’s Government Communications Office (GCO) has introduced a new interactive guide for travellers entering the Gulf state to clarify travel requirements.

The easy-to-use guide allows travellers to select all criteria needed, such as Covid-19 vaccination status, country of departure and whether they are travelling with minors.

After providing this information, the guide provides a list of documents and procedures needed for a smooth arrival to the country, leaving no room for error.

The introduction of the interactive guide comes as false information on travel and quarantine requirements and restrictions disseminates across social media.

Unverified information has been reportedly forwarded to masses on messaging apps such as WhatsApp.

This week, Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), alongside the embassy of India in Doha, warned the public to rely solely on official sources for any information concerning travel requirements and restrictions.

Read also: Thinking of getting botox or fillers? Here’s what to consider first 

“The Ministry of Public Health urges the public to follow the official website of the Ministry for any details related to the gradual lifting of restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” tweeted the ministry, urging the public to disregard any news or information issued by unofficial channels.
Meanwhile, the Indian embassy also noted “there have been fake reports on social media of change in quarantine policy for fully vaccinated Indian nationals entering Qatar,” warning its national to “visit MoPH Qatar website regularly for the latest entry policy”.

