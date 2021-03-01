20.9 C
Doha
Monday, March 1, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News COVID-19

Confused? Here are the Covid-19 restrictions you need to know

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

COVID-19Health & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
[Doha News]

Earlier this month, new restrictions were implemented amid a rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country. To help you understand more, we’ve put together all you need to know.

Qatar’s recent re-imposing of coronavirus restrictions has left many unsure of what exactly is allowed and what is now prohibited.

The recent measures affected businesses, sports, daily routine, and even education, and that was only the second phase of the plan. However, since the introduction of the new rules, there has been a rise in businesses and individuals being referred to the public prosecution.

With ongoing developments and updates, it may be hard to keep track of the latest restrictions and regulations for day-to-day activities. For that, Doha News put together a list of the most important (and most used) regulations to help clarify any confusion.

1- Gatherings

The ministry has announced that outdoor gatherings, including parks, majlis, and outdoor seating areas, should be limited to 15 people, while no more than five people are allowed to gather indoors. 

Throughout the outing, people are required to keep a safe social distance, avoid physical contact while greeting, and wear masks at all times. Masks are only allowed to be off while eating or drinking.

For those planning on going to the park or beach for picnics, you’re free to do so as long as physical distancing and other precautionary measures are followed. 

For winter camps, no more than 15 people are allowed. 

For public parks, beaches, and public outdoor areas, visitors are required to show a green Ehteraz and have their temperature checked before entering. 

2- Everything vehicle-related

No more than four people are allowed in a vehicle, including the driver, with the exception of families. All passengers are required to wear masks at all times to ensure everyone’s safety. 

Public transportation and metro services continue to operate with a capacity not exceeding 30%. Meanwhile, driving schools can only operate with a capacity that does not exceed 25%.

Masks must be worn while travelling on public or personal transport.

3- Parties and weddings

Weddings and parties in venues are strictly prohibited until further notice to limit the spread of the virus. For home weddings, only 10 people in closed places are allowed and no more than 20 people in open spaces – all of whom must be relatives of the bride and groom.

However, hosts are required to notify the ministry of interior of the date and place of the wedding ceremony and pledge to abide by precautionary measures. 

4- Sports, relaxing and play area 

All playgrounds and sports equipments in public parks, beaches, and the corniche have been closed to limit the chance of infection. Meanwhile, gyms and health clubs can operate only with a 30% capacity.  

For massage services, only five-star hotels are allowed to operate with a 30% capacity, while others will remain closed until further notice. Saunas and steam rooms, jacuzzi services and Moroccan and Turkish baths are also closed, the ministry announced. 

Read also: Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines: Whats the difference?

All indoor and swimming pools, as well as indoor water parks, are closed. Outdoor pools continue to operate with a capacity not exceeding 30%.

All amusement parks and entertainment centres in commercial complexes inside closed places are shut. For open spaces, a capacity of 30% is allowed.

5- Work-related

No more than 80% of the workforce are allowed to attend offices in the government and private sectors. The remaining percentage can work remotely from their homes as and when needed.

Meanwhile, meetings can only be held if no more than 15 people are in attendance. All attendees must adhere to precautionary measures, including wearing masks, and abide by social distancing rules.

6- Mosques 

Mosques continue to open for daily and Friday prayers, while toilets and ablution facilities remain closed until further notice. 

7- Masks, masks, masks

And finally, don’t forget your masks!

All residents of Qatar are obliged to wear masks when leaving the house at all times. An active green EHTERAZ should be present when leaving the house. For those with grey, yellow or red statuses, quarantine is mandatory and a PCR Covid-19 test is required.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:07

The Round Up 1 March 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories in Qatar on #TheRoundUp 🇩🇪German officials slam ’non-transparent’ Olympics bid 💰What could the VAT tax look for you? 🎢Qatar’s first indoor amusement park 📺Top 10 @Netflix...
Read more
Things To Do

Top 10 Netflix shows trending in Qatar 

Hala Abdallah - 0
Psychological thrillers, romantic comedies and even educational shows for kids secure the top 10 Netflix rankings in Qatar this month. Netflix added a number of...
Read more
Politics

Qatar Amir’s phone call with MBS: Beyond the speculations

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Speculation about the phone call between Qatar's Amir and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince grows with some media outlets "jumping to conclusions" Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Student scammed for QR 6,000 while ordering pizza online

Sana Hussain - 0
With scam attacks on the rise, it's essential to protect yourself from fraudsters.  A Qatar University student who ordered a pizza worth QR 31 was...

Cat on a plane: Feline flyer triggers havoc onboard Doha-bound flight

News

‘No restrictions’ on bikinis for beach volleyball in Qatar

Sports

Beef between delivery giants Snoonu, GoRafeeq

News

‘Isn’t it enough our parents abandoned us?’ Complaints emerge from Qatar’s...

DN Special Reports

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.