Could diabetes be cured within five years with this new technology?

For the first time in history, a Type 1 diabetes patient was cured of the disease with a new treatment, a clinical trial report claims, giving hope to millions around the world who may soon be able to live a normal life soon.

64-year-old Brian Shelton participated in a clinical trial by Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which has been testing a treatment for decades. He received his first cell infusion of stem cells, which acts like insulin-producing pancreas cells that his body lacked, earlier this year after the disease had completely taken over his life.

Shelton was the first patient to be injected on June 29.

After thirty years and over $50 million later, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has managed to completely cure a patient. Shelton’s body now “miraculously” completely controls its insulin and blood sugar levels automatically.