Could Pique join Spain for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

By Menatalla Ibrahim

NewsQatar 2022
Goal/Twitter

Gerard Piqué has once again opened the door to a return to selection—giving fans hope to see him play one last time in Qatar. 

Good news for all Spanish fans—football legend Gerard Piqué might make a comeback to the Spanish national team to play in the much-awaited Qatar 2022 World Cup, at the end of the year.

The centre-back said in a recent interview with Ibai Llanos, that although he left the national team, he does not want to close the door on the possibility of returning for the World Cup.

The La Liga star shocked his fans in 2016 when he announced his decision to retire from international football after the 2019 World Cup in Russia. The news caught the attention of the sport’s enthusiasts around the world as they watched the star play his last grand tournament.

Now, they might get to see him back on the pitch in Doha.

“Obviously I have left the national team, but I’m the kind of person who might one day say ‘oh’, and I don’t want to close the door fully,” Pique said.

“I’d say that 99% I won’t go back, but I don’t want to say that 100% I won’t go back.”

Whilst a solid return to the national team appears far from possible, playing in Qatar may be the only possibility to see the player again with his national team.

Less than 48 hours remain until the first phase of World Cup ticket sales end 

Inching a little more hope into the news, the Spanish team manager, Luis Enrique, said that any player is selectable and that the option of Pique’s return will be evaluated if he’s ready. The one-time World Club winner might be just what Spain needs in its defence to have a shot at another title.

The Catalans have six matches ahead of the World Cup—giving the coach enough time to try multiple players prior to the final list for the tournament.

Qatar’s anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off on 21 November 2022 at Al Bayt Stadium. So far, 15 teams out of 32 have secured their spot in the grand tournament, including Spain, Iraq, Korea and Germany.

