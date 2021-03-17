29.9 C
Doha
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News COVID-19

Could plasma therapy help treat Covid-19 patients in Qatar?

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

COVID-19Health & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
Source: Unsplash

The country is encouraging recovered patients to donate plasma to treat current COVID-19 patients. 

Doctors at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) are using Convalescent Plasma Therapy to treat current Covid-19 patients in Qatar to help speed up their recovery process, the health institution announced. 

According to HMC, one plasma from a recovered patient can be used to treat up to two infected patients. The blood donated by those who have already recuperated has antibodies that can be given to patients currently fighting with Covid-19.

The state-funded health initiative is being shared on social media to encourage residents to donate plasma.  

“With the help of our clinical teams, you have recovered from Covid-19 infection. However, there are many other patients who are still suffering from this infection and you can help them to recover by donating your plasma. Plasma from one recovered patient can be used to treat one to two infected patients,” HMC said on their website.

How it works

Due to its efficacy, the usage of plasma has been used plenty of of times throughout history to treat pandemics.

When a person is infected with a virus, their bodies produce antibodies to fight the infection to help them recover. During the recovery process, the body’s blood plasma remains with a large amount of antibodies. By donating blood, the plasma can be used for other patients still suffering to help boost their immunity and accelerate their recovery process. 

The 45-60 minute procedure, called “Plasmapheresis,” is carried out by a technician, in which they collect the plasma and then separate it in a bag. The remaining blood is returned to the donator. The procedure is completely safe and recovered patients can donate more than one time, but the maximum frequency is be 1-2 times a week.

Eligibility 

Recovered patients can donate their plasma two weeks after they have been released from the hospital or isolation facilities. Only fully recovered patients can donate their plasma, and should be symptom-free for 14 days after discharge or since the last negative test for Covid-19. People can also donate their plasma 28 days after diagnosis.

In addition, only men over 18 years old can donate plasma. This could be attributed to the fact that pregnant women’s plasma can be fatal to the recipient, according to medical sources. 

“When a woman becomes pregnant, she develops antibodies against the father’s (partner’s) genetic material called Human Leucocyte Antigen (HLA). The HLA antibody can lead to Transfusion Related Acute Lung Injury (TRALI),” Dr Sachin Jadhav, group head of haematology and bone marrow transplant at HCG Hospital where the plasma bank is located, explained to DH

“As per current international guidelines, it is recommended not to take plasma from women who have ever been pregnant as there is a slightly higher risk of reaction in the recipient. Any woman who has carried a baby for four to six months and then miscarried will also have the antibodies.”

Read also: Myths vs facts: Your biggest vaccine worries extinguished

Recovered patients should also be in good health on the day of the donation, not weigh less than 50kgs and have physical rest and plenty of sleep before donating, according to the ministry of health. 

How to register 

Those who wish to donate their plasma can contact the team from Communicable Disease Center (CDC) using the following contact: Communicable Disease Center Doha – Qatar 40254003. 

The donation will be carried out at the Blood Donor Center, opposite the HMC Specialty Surgical Center.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

One year of Covid-19 in Qatar: A timeline

Doha News Team - 0
To mark the first anniversary since Covid-19 struck Qatar, we take a look back on all the events of the past year. The past year...
Read more
COVID-19

Qatar speeds up Covid-19 drive with 270% increase in weekly vaccinations

Hala Abdallah - 0
An increased quantity of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines in Qatar helps speed up the national inoculation drive. More than half a million doses of the...
Read more
Sports

Arsene Wenger wants a World Cup every two years

Sana Hussain - 0
The Chief of Global Football Development said cancel 'meaningless competitions' Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said FIFA should consider holding the World Cup and the...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.