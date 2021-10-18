Could Qetaifan’s ‘Icon Tower’ be Qatar’s next record-breaking attraction?

The new attraction will welcome visitors by next year.

Qetaifan Island North’s “Icon Tower” in Lusail City could be on its way to receiving two Guinness World Records, the island’s construction engineer Mustafa Al Cherkawi told The Peninsula on Sunday.

According to the Qatari paper, the tower could win two world records “soon” for being the tallest water slide as well as for containing the most water slides.

“We are working hard to get these records. And we did our assessments, our research and our homework, and hopefully we’ll get these two world records before the World Cup,” Al Cherkawi told The Peninsula, noting that the company is already in contact with Guinness World Records.

As it stands, the Icon Tower’s structure has been completed and teams from the US, Canada, and the Netherlands are installing the loops.

“Once we progress in the loops, they [Guinness World Records] will come and start assessing,” he said.

Al Cherkawi told the news outlet that the long-anticipated Qetaifan Island North’s waterpark is expected to open during the third quarter of 2022 and is about 60% complete.

Once open, the attraction will welcome some 6,500 daily visitors.

“When we compare this to other water parks in the Middle East or even global water parks, this is a really big attraction and a big achievement for Qatar. And we are pretty sure we have very unique and special attractions, which won’t be found anywhere else,” said Al Cherkawi.

The Icon Tower will contain 12 rides—two placed in each of the tower’s six levels.

“From the top level of the Icon Tower, you can view the skyline of Doha, Lusail City including the Lusail stadium and plaza towers, as well as the Porto Arabia and the West Bay,” said the engineer, noting there will also be a restaurant available for visitors.

The water park in Qetaifan Island North will also include 66 slides, 21 towers, 26 buildings, 15 pools, 45 cabanas, four food and beverage outlets, five train stations, and a private beach.

The cabanas are available for hire by visitors.

“Some of the slides have already been completed. We also have another custom-made attraction, the slide wheel, which is one of the only three that currently exist in the world. Many of the rides are very unique and have been built only for this water park,” Al Cherkawi said.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube