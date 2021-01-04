18.5 C
Covid-19 vaccine priority age decreased to 65+

By Sana Hussain

Source: Pexels

People aged 65+ and with pre-existing conditions can call 40277077 to book an appointment.

Citizens and residents who are 65 and above can now get themselves registered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they have not already been contacted by the Ministry of Public Health. 

The first batch of the coronavirus vaccine by German firm BioNTech and American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, arrived in Qatar on December 21, making it one of the first Arab countries to receive the vaccine. 

Phase one of the campaign kicked off just two days after the vaccine arrived and is set to run until January 31. Previously, priority was being given to seniors above 70 years old, people with chronic illnesses who are 16 years or above, and frontline workers in the health sector. 

Following the first vaccination, recipients will receive a second dose 21 days later, which is said to bolster the immunisation process and the effectiveness of the vaccine. 

Clinical trials showed 95% of those tested developed antibodies after receiving two doses of the vaccine.

The first Pfizer vaccine in Doha was successfully given to 79-year-old Abdullah Al Kubaisi, former Qatar University president, at Al-Wajba Health Center.

“We appreciate all the effort the government has put in to protect the people of Qatar, especially given the severity of the virus,” Al Kubaisi said to Al Raya before taking the vaccine.

Shortly after the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign kicked off in Qatar, the health ministry announced that it is working with pharmaceutical companies to receive the second shipment “as early as possible.” 

The next batch is expected to arrive in early 2021; those who are eligible will be contacted directly by authorities to ensure priority groups receive the vaccine first. 

