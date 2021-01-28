20 C
Doha
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

COVID cases double in less than a month as Qatar braces for possible second wave

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19
Source: MOPH

Major concerns have risen over a second Covid-19 wave hitting Qatar as the country’s daily reported cases surpass 320 in the largest surge since August.

Qatar has been celebrated globally for successfully containing the spread of Covid-19 and maintaining one of the lowest fatality rates around the world; however, analysts say the country is at a critical stage in the fight against the pandemic as daily infections appear to be significantly rising. 

On Thursday January 28, The Ministry of Public Health reported 347 new active casesthe highest number of daily infections in over 5 months bringing the total number of active cases in Qatar to 4618.

Monthly COVID-19 figures in Qatar since March, 2020.

This comes shortly after Doha News reported that although health officials declared that Qatar has avoided a second wave of the coronavirus, the notable rise in statistics suggests otherwise. 

In December, people in Qatar breathed a sigh of relief as the ministry announced that the total number of active cases was below 2000, that number has now doubled within less than a month. 

 

New cases per week from December 2020 to January 2021.

Read also: Criticism over Qatar’s ‘slow paced’ vaccine campaign.

The spike in numbers can be attributed to the public’s lack of adherence to COVID-19 precautionary measures, a phenomenon experts call “caution fatigue.” Several people say the signs of carelessness towards guidelines can be traced to people’s “false belief” that Covid-19 is no longer a threat after the much anticipated vaccines started rolling out.

Although Qatar was one of the first in the region to receive the vaccine, Doha has been criticised for the “slow-pace” in which it has been administering it, managing to vaccinate barely 17,000 people in the first four weeks of the vaccination campaign. 

That being said, Qatar is not the only country with delays in vaccine rollout. There has been a global shortage in Covid-19 vaccinations due to high demand and increased cases in several countries. 

This caused several nations, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, to postpone some of their vaccination campaigns as they await more shipments. 

Is Qatar on the brink of a second COVID wave?

Meanwhile reports suggest that Doha is set to receive more Pfizer vaccines as well as the first batch of Moderna vaccines on February 15. 

There is also word that the country has signed a pre-order agreement with Johnson & Johnson to deliver their vaccination once it gets approval from European and American authorities. 

The company said that it is expected to report pivotal results of a large clinical trial of its Covid-19 vaccine by early next week. 

“We are hopeful that’s a good precursor to the kind of efficacy and safety that we’ll see in a larger population. Of course, until we see this final data, we won’t know for certain,” Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson’s chairman and chief executive, told The Wall Street Journal.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:05

The Round Up 28 January 2021

Doha News Team - 0
The stories making headlines in Qatar on #TheRoundUp ⁉️ ’Illegal’ practice in recruitment of Nepalis workers 🦠 Fear grows over a second covid wave hitting #Qatar 🚗...
Read more
News
00:00:59

Katara Tunnel Accident

Doha News Team - 0
WATCH:  the moments a huge accident took place in the Katara tunnel on the Lusail Expressway. The underpass was shut for several hours, causing huge...
Read more
News

Three Qatari clubs among those competing in Asian Champions League

Sana Hussain - 0
The draw for the 2021 AFC Champions League was announced on Wednesday. The tournament's group stage will kick off on April 14 in “centralised...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Doha declared ‘second safest city’ in the world

Hala Abdallah - 0
Doha has been officially declared the second safest city in the world, according to data from Numbeo. Qatar retained last year's global distinction for safety...

Is Qatar on the brink of a second COVID wave?

News

COVID cases double in less than a month as Qatar braces...

Top Stories

Missing Qatari navy brigadier found dead at sea

News

Bahraini FM accuses Qatar of not wanting to resolve differences

Top Stories

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.