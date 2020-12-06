26.8 C
Doha
Sunday, December 6, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

COVID vaccine available in Qatar ‘within weeks’

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19
Photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels

The positive news comes on the same day Doha recorded its lowest number of community-spread cases in months.

The long-awaited coronavirus vaccine is set to roll out “within weeks” in Qatar, according to Dr. Soha Al-Bayat, Head of the Vaccination Unit at the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH).

According to Al Raya newspaper, the health official stated that the country is weeks away from receiving the coronavirus vaccine, adding that the process of rolling it out will continue well into 2021.

Last week the UK government claimed it was going to be the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for use, with plans to start offering it within days.

In October, Qatar announced that it had signed an agreement to obtain the same vaccine once it is ready.

“I am delighted to announce that the Ministry of Public Health has already signed an agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech to supply Qatar with their BNT162 mRNA-based candidate vaccine against SARS-CoV-2,” said ​Dr. Abdullatif Al Khal, Chair of the National Health Strategic Group on COVID-19 and Head of Infectious Diseases at Hamad Medical Corporation.

Read also: UK first to approve Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Last month, US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech announced the-long-awaited coronavirus vaccine was more than 94% effective in preventing COVID-19 among those without evidence of prior infection.

The manufacturers said that vaccinated individuals and those who received a placebo indicated an efficacy rate of 90% and above at seven days after the second dose.

Qatar is also set to receive vaccines from US-based drug manufacturer, Moderna, which says it’s vaccine has a 94.5% effectiveness.

Read also: Qatar in ‘advanced discussions’ to get COVID-19 vaccines, ministry says

As several countries around the world struggle to cope with a second wave of the pandemic, Qatar’s health experts said that there are few chances of the same thing happening here.

On Sunday, Doha reported 125 new cases, with only 93 of those among residents already in the country, the remaining 32 infections came from returning travelers.

More than 1,000,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Qatar since the beginning of the outbreak, which experts say has contributed massively to the country’s success in managing the pandemic.

However, until the vaccine is finally available, health authorities have called on residents to maintain social distancing guidelines and continue to take precautions.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar helps Rohingya refugee students through digital learning scheme

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar funds digital infrastructure to support educational programmes for Rohingya refugee students in Malaysia amid ongoing corona pandemic.  Qatar has donated $300,000 to support educational...
Read more
Top Stories

GCC crisis: ‘Deal to be finalised at this month’s summit

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The 41st annual summit for the Gulf Cooperation Council is scheduled to take place later this month, and there are reports a final deal...
Read more
Top Stories

Authorities urge people to limit their time inside malls

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar’s health ministry is asking people not to spend too long inside malls as the country continues to fight the spread of COVID-19. With COVID-19...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

Top Stories

BREAKING: Partial breakthrough in GCC crisis ‘imminent’

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A breakthrough in the three-year-long Gulf crisis is imminent, sources told Doha News on Wednesday. It is understood that Saudi Arabia will open its air...

Qatar cancels subsidy on $300m-a-year lamb trade with Australia

Business

BREAKING: Qatar confirms ‘movement to end’ GCC crisis

Top Stories

Qatar’s public transport to go green

Top Stories

Qatar visa centre in India to reopen within days

Top Stories

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

World first: Experts to study whether Arabic music can be used for therapy

Health & Wellbeing Sahar ElKabbash - 0
While music has proven effective in various medical treatments, Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) has been conducting research to investigate whether Arabic music can be...
Read more

‘It still affects me to this day:’ The lasting impact of bullying in Qatar’s schools

In The Classroom Sana Hussein & Hazar Kilani - 0
Rampant bullying in Qatar’s schools take a toll on students’ mental health. “It’s either eat or get eaten, you’re either the bully or you get...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

BREAKING: Partial breakthrough in GCC crisis ‘imminent’

Top Stories Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A breakthrough in the three-year-long Gulf crisis is imminent, sources told Doha News on Wednesday. It is understood that Saudi Arabia will open its air...
Read more

Qatar cancels subsidy on $300m-a-year lamb trade with Australia

Business Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar cancels a subsidy for the Australian lamb industry as it moves towards self-sufficiency goals. Qatar cancelled a $300m-a-year lamb trade with Australia, a move...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.