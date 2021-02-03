COVID vaccine certificates now available in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has launched a link on its website where Covid-19 vaccination certificates can be viewed, downloaded and printed.

In a statement on Twitter, MoPH announced that a weblink offering vaccine certificates is now accessible for people once they’ve taken their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In order to receive the vaccination certificate, one should follow the instructions listed on the page which include the following:

You must have taken the full course of the Covid-19 Vaccine as per the correct protocol and 7 days must have passed. In order to use this service, you will need to login using your National Authentication System (NAS) Tawtheeq username (usually the QID) and password. In case you did not use your QID, additional information will be requested to authenticate identification. If you don’t have a NAS Account, you can create one on the following link : https://www.nas.gov.qa/self-service/register/select-user-type?lang=en If you forgot your NAS Account credentials, you can reset your password on the following link : https://www.nas.gov.qa/self-service/reset/personal?lang=en

Read also: Deaf people ‘left out’ of mandatory COVID-19 masks conversation

Apart from the weblink, the certificates can also be accessed through the MyHealth App.

To date, Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are the only available vaccines in Qatar approved by MoPH however a small batch of Moderna vaccines is expected to arrive in Doha this week.

The Covid-19 vaccine is free of charge to all Qatar citizens and residents.

However it is being administered through phases. Certain citizens and residents of Qatar have been prioritised to receive the Covid vaccine depending on their age, health and the nature of their work.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube