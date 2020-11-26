Cross-community effort pulled the brakes on Covid-19 spread, Qatar says

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Qatar declined to less than 3,000.

Commitment from Qatar’s community, along with the exceptional efforts of healthcare workers have greatly assisted in the decline of Covid-19 cases in the country, the Government Communications Office [GCO] said.

“The concerted efforts of healthcare workers and the commitment of all members of society to precautionary measures has limited the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19),” the GCO highlighted in a tweet on Wednesday.

“We have witnessed a fall in active COVID-19 cases in the State of Qatar to less than 3,000,” read the tweet.

There are currently 2,664 active cases in Qatar, according to the ministry of health. In the past month, daily reported cases have been less than 400, indicating a potential second wave is unlikely.

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) along with authorities have been placing strict measures in curbing the spread of the coronavirus since the beginning of the outbreak.

Although the country did have the highest infections rate per capita, it has maintained the world’s lowest mortality rate. A total of 237 have died of the infection, according to the latest health ministry figures.

Moreover, more than one million people have been tested for the potentially lethal virus in Qatar since the global pandemic struck the Gulf state.

In September, Qatar recorded a 97.15% COVID-19 recovery rate since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, with 13,4950 recovered cases up to date.

No signs of a second wave

Earlier this month, Qatar’s Minister of Public Health, Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari said that there are no signs of a second wave of the potentially lethal coronavirus hitting the country.

Al Kuwari also said that the spread of COVID-19 has been “stabilised”.

“There have been a small number of outbreaks mostly associated with family gathering, which we have controlled with active surveillance and contact tracing,” said Dr. Al Kuwari.

The minister added that a key factor in Qatar’s success in curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic was the country’s “system of universal health coverage.”

Moreover, the country has provided 3,000 acute care beds and 227 ICU beds with extra ventilators, which have helped treat around 2,000 patients who suffered severe COVID-19 symptoms. 90% of those patients have recovered and been discharged.

According to the minister, Qatar opened 24 isolation facilities that could cater for 30,000 beds, and 609 quarantine facilities with a total capacity of 15,000 beds.

