Cuba gifts ‘friendship’ sculpture to Qatar

A special bronze sculpture named “Friendship” was gifted to Katara Cultural Village by the Cuban Embassy on Wednesday as a symbol of a long-lasting historical relations between the two countries.

H.E Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti, General Manager of Katara, inaugurates the "Cuban Corner" in the courtyard of building 48, with the presence of H.E Mr. Emilio Caballero Rodriguez, Ambassador of Cuban Republic in Qatar and other Ambassadors

The cube-shaped sculpture depicts a fusion of the Cuban national bird, the Tocororo, and the Qatari falcon, mixing cultural heritage into one artwork.

It was craftily made in Havana by Cuban artist Julio Reinaldo Zamora Daniel, who is known for his beautiful and unique work, before being brought to Qatar.

“Through this artwork, which is replete with sentiments and national values, we wanted to perpetuate in the beautiful Katara, a special symbol that could remind the peoples of Qatar and Cuba and future generations of close and fraternal friendship,” said Cuban ambassador Eumelio Caballero Rodriguez in the inaugural ceremony at Katara on Tuesday.

“Friendship” can be seen near Building 48 in Katara.

The ambassador was accompanied by Katara’s General Manager Khalid Ibrahim al-Sulaiti, in addition to other diplomats and art enthusiasts.

He also added that the timing for the gift is essential, noting relations between both countries were formally established on December 13, 1989.

The ceremony was used to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Qatar and Cuba.

“The ties have been developing and strengthening insistently to the higher level that we have achieved today in many fields, mainly in the health sector. The Cuban Hospital in Dukhan with more than 500 professionals is the most humanistic and visible expression of this co-operation,” Rodriguez added.

During the ceremony, Al-Sulaiti also thanked the Cuban ambassador, who is expected to leave Qatar soon, for all his efforts in strengthening ties.

“I would like to thank my closest friend, the ambassador of Cuba, for this sound piece of work. He is going to leave us soon but the piece of work will stay at Katara forever and we will keep remembering the ambassador and his country,” said Al-Sulaiti.

