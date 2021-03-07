21.1 C
Czech star Kvitova crowned winner of 2021 Qatar Total Open

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

News
Source: Twitter/Petra_Kvitova

The world athlete adds yet another Qatar Total Open trophy to her collection. 

Czech’s star player Petra Kvitová was crowned winner of Qatar Total Open tennis tournament on Saturday after defeating Garbine Muguruza in a 6-4, 6-1 win. 

With her recent title, Kvitová secured her second tournament trophy in Qatar in less than half a decade, beating her 2018 score with a 70-minute difference. 

The two-time Wimbledon champion’s win at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex was her fifth straight win over Muguruza in six matches. Despite the Spanish player Muguruza winning the first match, the Czech player took everyone by surprise after going on to dominating the arena. 

“I couldn’t find really my game today. I think Petra also played very well today from the baseline. It really wasn’t my day, I guess,” Muguruza said. 

“I think it’ was a very good week. Except final. I felt like my level was good, my game was good. So I’m taking a lot of positives even though I’m not holding the trophy.”

Read also: Qatar ‘committed’ to 2032 Olympics bid despite controversial IOC pick.

In 2018, the 30-year-old needed two hours and 16 minutes to beat Muguruza to get her first Qatar title. This time, the champion scored 11 winners to 18 unforced errors to claim her trophy in just 66 minutes.

“The 2018 win was very tiring. I was totally exhausted. I was coming from St. Petersburg playing the Fed Cup, playing Doha, and I remember the semifinal and final was just unbelievably tough,” Kvitová said. 

“I played pretty long, beating Caroline (Wozniacki) in the third set and same, Garbine in the final. This one is a little bit different, I would say. It feels different, because today the conditions were very, very tough compared to that year, so it was smoother.”

President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani crowned the Czech on Saturday as the champion of the 2021 Qatar Total Open— marking another victory for all Kvitová fans. 

In 38 finals, Kvitová won 28 career titles and also became the player with the most number of match wins in Doha after winning 20 at the Qatar Total Open.

The previously-held record was 19 wins for two-time former finalist Svetlana Kuznetsova and Caroline Wozniacki.

