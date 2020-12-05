22.2 C
Doha
Saturday, December 5, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Family Life The Mum Diaries

Dear Mum, opening up about pregnancy loss is powerful

By Chereen Shurafa

-

The Mum Diaries
[Pexels]

Dear Mum,

Meghan Markle made the brave decision to open up about her miscarriage. Before that, Chrissy Teigen shared grief about her stillbirth. More recently, Christina Perri also shared the heartbreaking news that her daughter was born still. These are difficult conversations to have, and opening up is a challenge because grief is never easy. 

However, something changes when these conversations happen. People begin to open up about their pain, and they relate to each other on a deeper level. There is a curtain that is lifted as people become more aware of the intense pain that comes with experiencing a miscarriage or a difficult stillbirth. 

As a result, empathy is developed, and if there’s anything women need in such scenarios, it is to be understood and felt. 

Pandemic pregnancy: Should you be worried?

I witnessed this firsthand not too long ago when my friend Eileen gave birth to her beautiful daughter who was born still. Just a few hours before, we were over the moon and excited about her entrance into this world. The news was painful to accept, and witnessing two excited parents experience this type of loss was so difficult. 

But Eileen did something. She articulated her pain in the most beautiful way on her instagram platform where thousands of comments very quickly flooded her account as a show of love and support.

Naturally, this opens the doors for more dialogue about stillbirth, and women also begin to speak up more about their miscarriages and even their infertility. This is because they feel and see how people finally understand their loss and subsequent pain.

No woman should ever feel like she cannot open up about her loss. Mum, if you are going through this pain, I want you to know that your loss matters and your grief is important. 

You deserve to be nourished with love, acceptance, and unconditional support. I want you to remember that your loss mattered and will always matter. Your feelings are valid, valuable, and will always be important. 

Read also: Spotlight on Mum: I never expected to see my newborn baby in a coma

Releasing pain from your heart brings you relief. Something happens when someone recognises how you feel and connects with you on a deeper level. 

Empathy is energising and uplifting. It is satisfying to feel heard. This support is empowering, and as a result, it inspires you to heal. May your journey towards healing be nourished with all the beautiful feelings your heart deserves. 

You and your angels, are in our thoughts, and forever in our hearts. 

Kind regards,
Chereen

Chereen Shurafa is a Doha based community counsellor, writer, and certified change coach. She is the founder of “Dear Chereen”, an online platform dedicated to mindfulness, mental health, and inspiration.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

BREAKING: Kuwait says GCC crisis close to being solved

Doha News Team - 0
“Fruitful discussions” to move towards resolving the GCC crisis have taken place in recent days, Kuwait's foreign minister said in a statement on Friday.  Parties...
Read more
Top Stories

BREAKING: Qatar confirms ‘movement to end’ GCC crisis

Sana Hussain - 0
The progress comes after a visit to Qatar and Saudi Arabia by Senior White House advisor Jared Kushner. There has been movement on resolving the...
Read more
Sports

Qatar women’s football league to kick-off with 5-a-side tournament

Farah Gomaa - 0
Authorities in Qatar announced the start of this year’s women’s football league. The long-awaited women’s football league will soon kick off, the Qatar Women’s Sports...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

Top Stories

BREAKING: Partial breakthrough in GCC crisis ‘imminent’

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A breakthrough in the three-year-long Gulf crisis is imminent, sources told Doha News on Wednesday. It is understood that Saudi Arabia will open its air...

Qatar cancels subsidy on $300m-a-year lamb trade with Australia

Business

Qatar visa centre in India to reopen within days

Top Stories

BREAKING: Qatar confirms ‘movement to end’ GCC crisis

Top Stories

Qatar’s public transport to go green

Technology

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

World first: Experts to study whether Arabic music can be used for therapy

Health & Wellbeing Sahar ElKabbash - 0
While music has proven effective in various medical treatments, Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) has been conducting research to investigate whether Arabic music can be...
Read more

‘It still affects me to this day:’ The lasting impact of bullying in Qatar’s schools

In The Classroom Sana Hussein & Hazar Kilani - 0
Rampant bullying in Qatar’s schools take a toll on students’ mental health. “It’s either eat or get eaten, you’re either the bully or you get...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

BREAKING: Partial breakthrough in GCC crisis ‘imminent’

Top Stories Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A breakthrough in the three-year-long Gulf crisis is imminent, sources told Doha News on Wednesday. It is understood that Saudi Arabia will open its air...
Read more

Qatar cancels subsidy on $300m-a-year lamb trade with Australia

Business Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar cancels a subsidy for the Australian lamb industry as it moves towards self-sufficiency goals. Qatar cancelled a $300m-a-year lamb trade with Australia, a move...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.