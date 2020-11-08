29.3 C
Doha
Sunday, November 8, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Health & Wellbeing

Deceased organ donor helps save three lives

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Health & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
[HMC]

Described as a noble act by many religions, organ donation continues to save more lives.

A deceased organ donor’s selfless act has helped save the lives of three people awaiting organ transplants in the first procedures performed since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) announced on Saturday.

The deceased, a 26-year-old man, donated his two kidneys and a liver that have changed the lives of others.

His kidneys were transplanted to two people, a 63-year-old man and a 15-year-old female. The deceased man’s liver was donated to a 35-year-old woman in another surgery performed by HMC’s surgeons. 

Additionally, a 22-year-old female law student donated one of her kidneys to her father, who is now recovering under the care of HMC teams.

“Organ donation is not only an act of true compassion; it also saves lives. The success of Qatar’s organ donation and transplantation programs is something which we can be extremely proud of. We have a single, unified waiting list and we have in place exemplary care and ongoing support for donors and their families,” said Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, Minister of Public Health.

Qatar offers all procedures related to organ donation and transplantation to patients free of charge, with effective follow-up care for all patients. This is extended to all residents of the country, including both Qatari and non-Qatari citizens.

“An organ transplant can be a life-saving procedure and it can also significantly improve the quality of life for someone with chronic organ failure,” said Dr. Yousuf Al Maslamani, Medical Director, Hamad General Hospital, and Director, Qatar Center for Organ Transplantation (QCOT).

Read also: Organ donation: The final act of compassion before death

According to Dr. Al Maslamani, the organ transplant surgeons have five kidney transplant procedures scheduled for December, all of which are donated from living donors.

“Now we have emerged from COVID-19 and we are opening up more services, we have been able to restart our organ transplantation program.  This could not happen without the multidisciplinary teamwork involving the organ donation team, transplant surgeons, nephrologists, hepatologists, the histocompatibility lab, and the highly skilled nursing staff,” said Dr. Al Maslamani.

Since its establishment in 2012, the Qatar Organ Donor Registry has seen the registration of more than 430,000 donors.

“I am thankful to my doctors and the entire team who has cared for me,” said the man who received the kidney from his living daughter.

“I am also grateful I was able to have this life-changing procedure here in Qatar and did not need to travel abroad. This has been of great comfort to me and my family.”

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Qatar to host Arab human rights conference

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The conference falls under the country’s mission to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Qatar will host the Arab Network for National Human Rights...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

‘Doha Healthcare Week’ to highlight COVID-19, diabetes and women’s health

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Doha Healthcare Week 2020 will stress the need for greater public awareness of health challenges in the country. Doha Healthcare Week’s (DHW) aim this year...
Read more
Business

Qatar to ensure low price of goods, services to stabilise economy

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The stability and flexibility of economic policies in any country is a key part of its economic agenda, the Qatar Chamber report says. Qatar’s authorities...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Culture

Why did Amir Tamim flip his robe during the Istisqa ‘rain-seeking’...

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Amir joined thousands across the country to perform the Istisqa rain-seeking prayer on Thursday morning. After weeks into a rain season with no rain,...

Five essential apps to use in Qatar

Technology

Veteran Qatari rally driver dies while watching race

Sports

What would a Biden presidency look like for Qatar, GCC region?

Opinion

The show goes on: Ajyal introduces ‘drive-in cinema’ for this year’s...

Events

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

What would a Biden presidency look like for Qatar, GCC region?

Opinion Michael Eisner & Sarah Leah Whitson - 0
As the United States gears up for the the November 3 presidential election, questions have been raised over the potential impact of a Joe...
Read more

The bumbling Macron and delusions of ‘grandeur’ France

News Farhan Chak - 0
France’s hypocrisy allows it to talk about humanity while quietly suffocating people wherever found unguarded, writes Dr Farhan Chak. What is the glory of France?...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Why did Amir Tamim flip his robe during the Istisqa ‘rain-seeking’ prayer?

Culture Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Amir joined thousands across the country to perform the Istisqa rain-seeking prayer on Thursday morning. After weeks into a rain season with no rain,...
Read more

Five essential apps to use in Qatar

Technology Marwan Elwaraki - 0
No doubt, technology has rapidly expanded in Qatar and other Arab countries in the last few years. As everything goes online, apps with various...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.