Deceased organ donor helps save three lives

Described as a noble act by many religions, organ donation continues to save more lives.

A deceased organ donor’s selfless act has helped save the lives of three people awaiting organ transplants in the first procedures performed since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) announced on Saturday.

The deceased, a 26-year-old man, donated his two kidneys and a liver that have changed the lives of others.

His kidneys were transplanted to two people, a 63-year-old man and a 15-year-old female. The deceased man’s liver was donated to a 35-year-old woman in another surgery performed by HMC’s surgeons.

Additionally, a 22-year-old female law student donated one of her kidneys to her father, who is now recovering under the care of HMC teams.

“Organ donation is not only an act of true compassion; it also saves lives. The success of Qatar’s organ donation and transplantation programs is something which we can be extremely proud of. We have a single, unified waiting list and we have in place exemplary care and ongoing support for donors and their families,” said Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, Minister of Public Health.

Qatar offers all procedures related to organ donation and transplantation to patients free of charge, with effective follow-up care for all patients. This is extended to all residents of the country, including both Qatari and non-Qatari citizens.

“An organ transplant can be a life-saving procedure and it can also significantly improve the quality of life for someone with chronic organ failure,” said Dr. Yousuf Al Maslamani, Medical Director, Hamad General Hospital, and Director, Qatar Center for Organ Transplantation (QCOT).

Read also: Organ donation: The final act of compassion before death

According to Dr. Al Maslamani, the organ transplant surgeons have five kidney transplant procedures scheduled for December, all of which are donated from living donors.

“Now we have emerged from COVID-19 and we are opening up more services, we have been able to restart our organ transplantation program. This could not happen without the multidisciplinary teamwork involving the organ donation team, transplant surgeons, nephrologists, hepatologists, the histocompatibility lab, and the highly skilled nursing staff,” said Dr. Al Maslamani.

Since its establishment in 2012, the Qatar Organ Donor Registry has seen the registration of more than 430,000 donors.

“I am thankful to my doctors and the entire team who has cared for me,” said the man who received the kidney from his living daughter.

“I am also grateful I was able to have this life-changing procedure here in Qatar and did not need to travel abroad. This has been of great comfort to me and my family.”

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube