Denmark becomes second team to secure spot at Qatar World Cup

The much-awaited tournament will kick off in Qatar in November 2022, with 29 spots left to fill.

Denmark became the second team to book its place for Qatar’s 2022 World Cup after a 1-0 home win over Austria on Tuesday.

Joakim Mæhle’s decisive goal in the 53rd minute secured a seventh straight qualifying win for Denmark, maintaining an impressive record in its group with zero goals conceded.

Kasper Hjulmand’s team has been untouchable throughout the qualifying campaign, winning all matches while averaging over three goals per game. The Danes have scored 27 goals so far and now hold the number one spot for Group F.

Read also: Denmark, Netherlands football teams latest to join Qatar 2022 protest

Denmark is the second country to qualify for the World Cup Qatar 2022 after Germany secured first place on Monday with a 4-0 victory over North Macedonia.

A goal from Chelsea’s Kai Havertzdouble, a double from Timo Werner, and another from Jamal Musiala led Die Mannschaft to victory in Skopje.

Read also: Germany becomes first team to qualify for Qatar World Cup

Now the Danes hold a seven-point lead over Scotland, which is second in Group F ahead of Israel.

Denmark took to the pitch without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who is still recovering from his collapse during the European Championship after enduring a cardiac arrest. Despite the tragic incident, the European team managed to reach the semi-finals at Euro 2020.

Qatar’s anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off on 21 November 2022 in Al Khor. As the host country, Qatar receives an automatic spot at the global sporting event, though 29 spots are still up for the taking.