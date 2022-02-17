19 C
Doha
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports News

Deportation and job losses due to lack of passport machines at Nigerian Embassy in Qatar

By Fatemeh Salari

-

Source: Twitter/ thecableng

The Nigerian Embassy in Qatar is facing difficulties due to lack of passport machines, which has limited some Nigerians from continuing life in Qatar.

Former Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation’s (NIDO) Qatar President, Victor Ikoli has expressed his frustrations over the lack of passport machines at the Nigerian Embassy in Qatar and the obstacles it presents for Nigerians travelling.

Ikoli said that the “challenges of renewal and procurement of passports” faced by the Nigerian diaspora in Qatar is an urgent matter and that the Nigerian Federal Government to weigh in on the issue, according to local media.

Ministry of Labour upgrades attainment of worker visa approval to minutes

The difficult situation is especially concerning as some employers sponsoring the Nigerian nationals are unable to help when their travel documents expire.

Ikoli stated that “the most pressing issue throughout my four-year tenure in office was the renewal and issuance of Nigerian passports.”

He thanked the Nigerian Embassy’s for issuing approximately 1,500 passport applications for renewal including first-time applicants amongst which were new-borns.

“However, over 130 passports were yet to be issued, thereby exposing the individuals to job termination and deportation if their residence cards were invalid, and possibly bank account closure among others,” he added.

Many individuals have lost their jobs due to a delay in processing the passports. “I was personally involved in two significant cases, [where] one was terminated and his resident card could not be renewed by his company, because his passport had expired,” Ikoli noted.

In some cases, the embassy would issue support letters to be used as a backup document to be presented to the Qatari immigration office.

He further added that Nigerians, at times, were unable to renew their residency cards, despite multiple appeals.

Read also: Ministry of Labour shuts down 12 companies for violating labour laws

A Nigerian woman, who had moved to the United Kingdom was unable to travel with her two children and husband because her husband’s passport was not yet ready,” Ikoli explained.

Adding, “she now has to prove sole custodian of the children, because their father is unable to travel at this time.”

________________________________________
Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

DN Special Reports

Libya’s fight for freedom from the eyes of its diaspora

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Hopeful calls for change turned harsh memories in a struggle for liberation: more than a decade later, Libyans recall their fight for freedom.  What started as...
Read more
Politics

Qatar’s FM calls for political reform to resolve Lebanon’s crises

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Qatari official spoke about Iran's ties with the GCC and Afghan women's rights. Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has called for...
Read more
Travel

Australian Embassy in Qatar offers fast-track visa

Hazar Kilani - 0
The Australian Embassy is encouraging both businesses and individuals who are planning to move to Australia to utilise the country's fast-tracked Global Talent Visa. Australia's...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Technology

Qatar invests $1.5 bn in ‘Bodhi Tree’ platform for media and...

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The platform aims to transform sectors driven by consumer engagement. Qatar Investment Authority has invested $1.5 billion in "Bodhi Tree", an investment platform providing innovative...

Qatar opens 68.8mn QAR project for Holy Qur’an learning centres

Culture

Qatar to add over 15,000 housing units ahead of World Cup...

Business

Airbus terminates more Qatar Airways orders as dispute escalates

Business

#HijabIsOurRight: India’s hijab ban in schools sparks outrage in Qatar

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.