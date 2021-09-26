34.6 C
Doha
Sunday, September 26, 2021
‘Design Miami’ collectibles fair to mark its regional debut in Qatar

By Farah AlSharif

-

CultureEvents
Source: Design Miami

The exhibition will be the Gulf region’s first Design Miami/ Podium exhibition and is set to take place next year. 

Design Miami/ is expanding beyond its flagship fairs in the cities of Miami and Basel to launch a new partnership in Doha, marking the Gulf region’s first such Design Miami/ Podium exhibition.

The inaugural exhibit was announced during the Design Miami/Basel and is set to commence next year in the Doha Design District as part of a three-year partnership with Msheireb Properties.

The collaboration aims to “define Doha as a new global design hub”, according to Design Miami/ in a statement.

“As Design Miami continues to grow globally, we welcome this partnership with Msheireb Properties and look forward to bringing our vision to Doha. Qatar’s capital has grown immensely and is an emerging destination for art and design,” said Design Miami’s chief executive Jennifer Roberts.

The Doha partnership is part of the fair’s Podium programme of pop-up exhibitions that bring together collectible designs from galleries and independent studios.

Design Miami announced plans for a second Podium show in Shanghai in November that will coincide with Shanghai Art Week.

