DFI chief recognised in Variety’s global women’s list

Yet another Qatari woman has made history, and on this occasion, just in time for International Women’s Day.

Doha Film Institute’s (DFI) CEO Fatma Hassan Alremaihi has been selected by ‘Variety’ magazine as part of this year’s Women’s Impact Report.

The news was announced on Instagram by Doha Film Institute’s Chairperson Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani.

“Congratulations to Doha Film Institute CEO Fatma Hassan Alremaihi who has been selected for the second time by ‘Variety’ as part of this year’s Women’s Impact Report, for her integral role in realising DFI’s vision to support underrepresented cinematic voices, particularly those of women who now account for roughly 48% of its supported projects to date,” Sheikha Al Mayassa said on Saturday.

In an article published on Thursday by the popular magazine, several women from around the world were listed to mark the International Women’s Day on March 8.

Titled ‘From Maria Bakalova to Hikari: Women That Have Made an Impact in Global Entertainment’, the article made mention of Alremaihi for her efforts in DFI as it “continues to grow as a key Arab cinema incubator and gives a voice to female filmmakers from the region”.

“According to a recent Sorbonne University study, 41% of DFI-supported films that screened at major global film festivals were directed by women, a higher percentage than those from any other major funding entity,” the report mentioned.

Through DFI, Qatari and Arab women continue to break glass ceilings in various fields. Several works have been recognised by international film festivals.

“We just focus on talent and storytelling, which has enabled us to support a lot of female filmmakers,” Alremaihi was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Sheikha Al Mayassa said : “I look forward to witnessing more and more DFI-supported works by brilliant filmmakers from MENA and beyond who deserve a chance to be heard”.

