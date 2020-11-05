30.4 C
‘Dhareeba’ tax portal registration extended

By Menatalla Ibrahim

Citizens and residents of Qatar can now register for Dhareeba Tax Portal until December 31.

The General Tax Authority (GTA) has announced a further extension of the ‘Dhareeba’ Tax Portal registration, allowing taxpayers to register until December 31 of this year.

The move is the authority’s latest effort to support taxpayers and businesses during the global COVID-19 pandemic, extending Sep. 30’s deadline to the end of this year.

Failure to register before the new deadline will result in a financial penalty, according to GTA.

‘Dhareeba’ is GTA’s new online tax administration system that is designed to manage, calculate, and review various types of taxes.

It aims to help taxpayers identify the procedures related to their transactions and receive notifications on the progress of their operations.

The new digitalisation effort aims to enable businesses to complete tax transactions easily, saving time and effort.

Read more: QSE listed firms boom after easing of lockdown with QR23.8bn net profit

The announcement also confirmed the Tax Administration System (TAS) is no longer available, with all tax data and services going digital through the Dhareeba Tax Portal.

For taxpayers who register on the portal before the new deadline, the authority announced that it will extend their waiving existing penalties related to previous registration and issuance of tax cards.

In order to update the information of all businesses operating in the country, the authority is calling on all individuals who engage in business activities to register on the Dhareeba Tax Portal, including those with home business licenses.

This will enable taxpayers to benefit from digital services offered by the GTA and other government entities.

