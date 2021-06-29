Dip in Sealine death rate during this year’s camping season

Qatar has been expanding its efforts to raise the level of traffic safety and spread awareness to ensure the community’s protection.

The total number of vehicle-related deaths in the Sealine area in 2021 has seen a drastic dip compared to that of last year, recent statistics from the traffic department have shown.

This year, authorities reported only one death during the camping season, compared to six in 2020. In addition, the total number of severe injuries has also declined, recording 21 cases this year, compared to 46 in 2020.

The total number of severe injury-causing accidents last year was 31. This year, authorities reported only 19— over a 38 percent dip in cases.

Qatar’s General Traffic Department has also responded to 845 reports from the Sealine area this camping season, recording a 7 percent increase compared to the camping season 2019-2020.

The promising numbers can be attributed to the ministry of interior’s efforts to implement a thorough plan to raise the level of traffic safety in the area, reduce accidents, apply the law, provide services and facilitate the movement of vehicles, as well as spread traffic awareness among drivers participating in events, as well as camping area visitors.

Read also: Drivers arrested for hiding vehicle number plates with face masks.

As part of the plan, authorities have carried out thirty-four inspection campaigns on motorcycle rental shops to ensure they abide by the safety regulations put in place, with several forcefully closed due to their violations of traffic safety.

“The decrease in deaths came despite the extension of the camping period, increased activities in the area, and a larger number of vehicles and visitors. According to statistics, the average number of vehicles coming to the Sealine area during the weekend reached 23,845. Among those vehicles, 7,045 came on Thursdays, 10,650 on Fridays, and 6,150 on Saturdays,” said Lt. Colonel Mohamed bin Jassim Al Thani, Director of the Southern Traffic Section.

Read also: Tents, cars flooded as tides crash into Khor Al Udeid camps

The official added that the government has also carried out a number of technical measures, including the renovation of the entrance and exit of Sealine and the installation of guiding signals, to decrease the number of injuries and deaths in the area.

The department has also added speed breaks and humps on Sealine road as well as other additions to road enhancements, in coordination with Qatar Petroleum.