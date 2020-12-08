Discover Qatar announces launch of first expedition cruise series

The destination management subsidiary of Qatar Airways, Discover Qatar, has announced the launch of its very first expedition cruise series starting in April 2021.

Discover Qatar is expected to astound guests with a travelling in luxury and comfort experience around Qatar’s coastline, what promises to be a lifetime experience will be on offer during the cruise season which starts in April 2021. The first of its kind in Qatar cruise will be available with seven consecutive weekly departures.

The expedition will present a unique opportunity designed specifically for visitors with an adventurous spirit to observe the world’s largest living fish – the whale shark – in the Al Shaheen marine zone.

80km off the northern coast of Qatar, whale sharks can be found feeding in groups of hundreds between the months of April and September. This period represents the annual migration of this fully aquatic marine mammal to the region.

The event will grant passengers privileged access to the area for the first time to experience the splendour of the whale shark gathering in addition to an extraordinary coastal exploration adventure.

Prices are estimated to start from $5,295 per person including an eight-night, nine-day expedition cruise on board a luxury ship on a full-board basis. Visitors will enjoy five-star rated services, high-class accommodation, sight-seeing and exploration adventures guided by a highly trained crew to ensure safe travel in comfort and style.

Passengers will also have the option to extend their trip to a 10-night, 11-day package, inclusive of a three-night stay inland in Doha, to get the chance to discover the capital’s cultural heritage and traditions and visit remarkable attractions and landmarks. Guests will travel on board ‘Le Champlain’– an innovative featured batch of boats with à la mode designs and cutting-edge technology.

This majestic ship takes luxury and class to the seas “offering 92 luxurious staterooms and suites equipped with high-end amenities, a 24-hour butler service, two restaurants and a luxury spa,” according to a press statement issued by Qatar Airways on its website.

Moreover, more entertaining facilities will be accessible to visitors to savor every moment during their trip such as an infinity pool and a multi-sensory futuristic underwater lounge with sizable observation windows below the waterline.

