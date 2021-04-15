31.5 C
Doha
Thursday, April 15, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News COVID-19

Discover Qatar launches Arabic website for quarantine bookings

By Farah AlSharif

-

COVID-19
Source: [Banotat-Q6r]

Arabic speakers can now have better access to the Discover Qatar website.

Discover Qatar (DQ) has announced the launch of a new Arabic website for bookings of both Welcome Home and Mekaines quarantine packages.

Visitors to qatarairwaysholidays.com/qa-ar can now book using the Arabic language for both available quarantine packages, in a move rolled out in response to customer feedback.

DQ has also increased the number of dedicated Arabic speakers at its 24/7 call centre.

Five more hotels have also joined DQ’s programme raising the number of participating hotels to 65 and adding 483 rooms. This has raised the existing total capacity to 9,890.

Meanwhile, the government website introduced the ‘Welcome Home’ reservation counter at Hamad International Airport (HIA) in order to help travellers departing from Qatar find a quarantine booking for their return to the country.

Read also: Number of quarantine facility admissions double in March

Almost 90,000 guests used quarantine facilities across the country in March alone, according to DQ.

The figure is almost double the number seen in previous months, making it one of the highest monthly figure since the start of the pandemic last year.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Number of quarantine facility admissions double in March

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Those who are not vaccinated and wish to return to Qatar have to quarantine for at least a week to ensure they are free...
Read more
News

Instagram tests hide ‘likes’ feature to ease online pressure

Hala Abdallah - 0
Instagram launched a test allowing users to opt out of showing 'likes' . Instagram rolled out a test feature to hide "like counts" this week,...
Read more
Top Stories

Stocks rocket as Qatar approves draft law on full foreign ownership

Farah AlSharif - 0
Qatar's Cabinet has approved a draft law that will allow foreign investors to fully own companies listed on the Gulf state's stock exchange. The Cabinet...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

COVID-19

Long Covid patients report ‘instant recovery’ after vaccination

Hala Abdallah - 0
For those experiencing long-term health issues associated with the novel coronavirus, the vaccine could be a life-saver, according to recent reports.  Some Covid-19 long haulers...

Moderna, Pfizer testing ‘tweaked’ vaccine to tackle deadlier variants

COVID-19

Saudi crown prince bought ‘fake’ DaVinci painting for millions: report

News

Five night vegetable markets to open this Ramadan

Where To Go & What To Do

Has the vaccine protected people from Covid-19 in Qatar?

COVID-19

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.