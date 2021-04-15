Discover Qatar launches Arabic website for quarantine bookings

Arabic speakers can now have better access to the Discover Qatar website.
Discover Qatar (DQ) has announced the launch of a new Arabic website for bookings of both Welcome Home and Mekaines quarantine packages.
Visitors to qatarairwaysholidays.com/qa-ar can now book using the Arabic language for both available quarantine packages, in a move rolled out in response to customer feedback.
DQ has also increased the number of dedicated Arabic speakers at its 24/7 call centre.
Five more hotels have also joined DQ’s programme raising the number of participating hotels to 65 and adding 483 rooms. This has raised the existing total capacity to 9,890.
Meanwhile, the government website introduced the ‘Welcome Home’ reservation counter at Hamad International Airport (HIA) in order to help travellers departing from Qatar find a quarantine booking for their return to the country.
Almost 90,000 guests used quarantine facilities across the country in March alone, according to DQ.
The figure is almost double the number seen in previous months, making it one of the highest monthly figure since the start of the pandemic last year.
