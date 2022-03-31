Disney+ Qatar price and launch date announced

Fans in the Middle East and North African region will finally be able to enjoy a wholesome Disney and Marvel collection of their favourite titles.

The global entertainment major’s in-house streaming service is making its long awaited debut in Qatar and 15 other markets across the region on June 8. The monthly subscription price stands at 29.99 QAR while the annual one costs 298.99 QAR.

The Walt Disney Company launched its own streaming service, Disney+ in November 2019 within only three countries; the US, Canada, and the Netherlands. This came following a period that saw Disney severing its contracts and taking back its key properties like Marvel from other streaming rivals, including Netflix.

Until very recently, the Middle East rights to most Disney+ content were held by OSN, under the Disney+ banner on OSN.

The service has the multinational entertainment conglomerate’s best titles, with high-quality 4K HDR streams for dozens of shows and movies with IMAX Enhanced for a few titles.

Users will be able to set up to seven profiles, run up to four concurrent streams, with a kids-only option being available for concerned parents. The option limits content to only ones that are age-appropriate. Users will also get an unlimited number of downloads on up to ten devices and have the option of offline viewing.

Content will not only be limited to Disney, as registered paying individuals will be able to also enjoy the latest content from other popular brands under the company. This includes Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Additionally, all time favourite animated classics like The Lion King, Tarzan, Cinderella and Monsters Inc will be available alongside new ones like Encanto and Luca.

A basic Netflix plan in Qatar costs 29.09 QAR monthly, almost as much as the Disney+ subscription is going to cost, while an OSN+ subscription costs 35 QAR monthly.

