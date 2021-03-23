Do Covid-19 vaccines cause infertility? The ministry responds

The Ministry of Public Health has responded to common concerns surrounding the Covid-19 vaccine.

Health authorities in Qatar dismissed concerns over whether the Covid-19 vaccine causes infertility, according to a tweet on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) assured no evidence or studies prove that either the Pfizer of Moderna vaccines – both of which being administered in Qatar – could affect fertility in men or women.

“There is no evidence nor theoretical reason, that any of the vaccines can affect the fertility of women or men. People of reproductive age should get a Covid-19 vaccine when they receive their invitation, including people who are trying to have a baby or thinking about having a baby in the near future,” the ministry said.

This brings to an end rumours that have circulated since the start of the inoculation drive in December and also echos similar statement made by health officials, including Dr. Katherinee O’Brien, Director of Immunisation, Vaccines and Biologicals at the WHO, and Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at the WHO.

Both officials said similar rumours have haunted other types of vaccines in the past, all of which are untrue.

These concerns fall under what is called ‘vaccine hesitancy’, which was pinpointed by the World Health Organization (WHO) as one of the world’s top global health threats.

The phenomenon, a reluctance or refusal to vaccinate despite the availability and granted access of vaccines, poses a serious risk to battling pandemics and can undermine and interfere with the control of infections.

Vaccines have long been considered as one of the most successful public health advances of all time.

MoPH, along with senior health officials, have been engaging with the public in recent weeks to provide assurances that the vaccines are safe to use, even for those with allergies.

For those still unsure about the vaccination process, helpful information is available for all residents of Qatar on the MoPH’s hotline.

