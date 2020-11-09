31.3 C
Home Health & Technology Technology

Doha-based football innovation startup wins ‘Best in Asia’ award

By Sana Hussain

-

Top StoriesHealth & TechnologyTechnologyQatar 2022

Sponix Tech uses Al-based tech to create a better football experience.

Doha-based Sponix Tech won Microsoft’s Best Start-up in Asia award and was chosen as one of the best companies in football innovation in Austria. 

The sports tech company, that seeks to enhance fan experience, developed the world’s first software-based immersive replay videos and real-time virtual advertisements during football matches.

Sponix also provides solutions and services that help broadcasters, clubs and leagues, as well as advertisers in the sports tech industry increase their viewership.

The AI-based immersive replay technology was completed last year, with its virtual ads wrapped up in September.

Most recently, the company implemented its immersive replay technology in major competitions including the UEFA Champions League, and worked with a number of clubs in Europe. 

The company has also conducted live tests on its virtual ads solutions with the English Premier League and UEFA last month. 

“Our immersive replay technology is the first technology in the world that can produce this kind of immersive content without any hardware in the stadium, it’s purely software based. There’s only one competitor in the world, which is a large US-based company that produces similar content,” said Sponix Tech Founder and CEO, Mohammad Ali Abbaspour.

“We just need the feeds, and we can make rich quality AI-based content for the football fans and sports audiences even while we are sitting in our office in Doha,” Abbaspour said.

Sponix scooped up awards at the Asia Start-up Competition as well as the Future of Football Business Conference in Austria. 

“We believe in combining technology with something that’s profitable not only for the market, but for the audiences’ passion for the sports. And we think that we are inventing new markets through our technologies,” said Mohsen Rajabi, Business Development Director for Sponix. 

In March, the company moved their headquarters from the UK to Doha, with an aim to add value to the country’s growing sports industry and share their innovation to other local market players ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

