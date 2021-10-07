Doha calls for stability in Sudan as port blockade hinders access to essentials

Qatar reaffirmed its support of Sudan’s stability as the African nation witnesses fragmented alliances that hinder its transition.

Qatar has renewed its support of Sudan’s stability as well as its people’s aspirations for peace, justice and development, in comments made during a UN meeting in Geneva.

Deputy Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to United Nations in Geneva Jawhara Al Suwaidi made the comments at the Human Rights Council (HRC) during an interactive dialogue on Sudan.

Al Suwaidi lauded the Sudanese government’s cooperation with the Office of the High Commissioner in Khartoum and said she hoped this would be met with enthusiasm by all parties and pave the way for necessary technical support to fortify human rights capacities in Sudan.

Al Suwaidi welcomed the government’s efforts despite major challenges during the transitional phase. She also commended Sudan’s efforts in reaching lasting and comprehensive peace that will provide security and stability in all parts of the country.

Sudan has been facing internal political fragmentation as factions continue to create new alliances. Ex-rebel groups have formed unions separate from the nation’s primary civilian bloc, posing a risk that hinder the country’s transition into peace.

Splits have emerged within the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), the group that was at the forefront of protests that removed former President Omar al-Bashir from power in April 2019.

Cracks have also started to show within the FCC as support for Sudan’s transitional government, which has been in power since August 2019 and is led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, diminishes amid harsh economic reforms.

In September, Qatar strongly condemned a failed coup attempt in Sudan that was quickly thwarted by authorities.

Some military officers and civilians accused of links to the previous President Omar al-Bashir regime attempted to overthrow the transitional government in Sudan.

Shortly after, Sudanese authorities said the situation was under control, and around 21 officers and a number of other soldiers were detained for interrogation, Reuters reported.

Instability in Khartoum

The Sudanese government has warned the nation of a shortage of urgent medicines, fuel, and wheat due to the closure of its main port in the east of the country as its runs rife with protests and political unrest.

Protests carried out by the Beja tribe have blocked roads around Port Sudan and forced Red Sea ports to close. The tribe has been demonstrating due to concerns of a lack of political power and poor economic conditions.

In a recent statement, Sudan’s cabinet acknowledged this “just cause” and emphasised the eastern Sudanese tribe’s right to peaceful protest.

However, the cabinet also condemned the shutdown of the port and roads connecting the region with the rest of Sudan, saying the blockade was “harming the interest of all Sudanese”.

