Doha declared ‘second safest city’ in the world

Qatar retained last year’s global distinction for safety on Monday, after a global index confirmed Doha ranked the second safest city in the world.
The Qatari capital came only second to neighbouring Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
Qatar ranked 430 out of 431 entries in the Current Crime Index 2021, making it the second safest country from hundreds worldwide. Rank one is for the least safest city.
The city registered only 12.04 on the crime index and a high 87.96 on the safety index, according to the ‘Crime Index by City 2021’ report.
Numbeo is the world’s largest database of users, including information on cities and countries worldwide. It provides current and timely information on world living conditions, such as cost of living, housing indicators, health care, traffic, crime and pollution.
The indices in the report are historical and published periodically.
The top 10 safest cities include Abu Dhabi, UAE; Taipei, Taiwan; Quebec City, Canada; Zurich, Switzerland; Sharjah, UAE; Dubai, UAE; Eskisehir, Turkey; Munich, Germany; and Trieste, Italy.
Since 2009, Numbeo database has been publishing annual reports based on the measurement of the crime rate in different countries around the world.
The index of crimes in countries is measured in accordance with applicable laws in those countries. Effective laws determine crime rate, Numbeo suggests.
