20.5 C
Doha
Monday, January 25, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Doha declared ‘second safest city’ in the world

By Hala Abdallah

-

Top Stories
[Wander Lush]

Doha has been officially declared the second safest city in the world, according to data from Numbeo.

Qatar retained last year’s global distinction for safety on Monday, after a global index confirmed Doha ranked the second safest city in the world.

The Qatari capital came only second to neighbouring Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Qatar ranked 430 out of 431 entries in the Current Crime Index 2021, making it the second safest country from hundreds worldwide. Rank one is for the least safest city.

The city registered only 12.04 on the crime index and a high 87.96 on the safety index, according to the ‘Crime Index by City 2021’ report.

Numbeo is the world’s largest database of users, including information on cities and countries worldwide. It provides current and timely information on world living conditions, such as cost of living, housing indicators, health care, traffic, crime and pollution.

The indices in the report are historical and published periodically. 

Read also: Qatar among top 10 countries to move to

The top 10 safest cities include Abu Dhabi, UAE; Taipei, Taiwan; Quebec City, Canada; Zurich, Switzerland; Sharjah, UAE; Dubai, UAE; Eskisehir, Turkey; Munich, Germany; and Trieste, Italy.

Since 2009, Numbeo database has been publishing annual reports based on the measurement of the crime rate in different countries around the world. 

The index of crimes in countries is measured in accordance with applicable laws in those countries. Effective laws determine crime rate, Numbeo suggests.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

A decade later: Has Al Jazeera changed its tune since the Egyptian uprising?

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Al Jazeera's Arab Spring coverage provided much-needed elements of journalism for the region: transparency, authenticity, and timeliness. However, this posed a threat to some...
Read more
Sports

Al Gharafa crowned basketball league champions after 7 years

Hala Abdallah - 0
Al Gharafa were crowned champions of the 40th edition of Qatar Men's Basketball League for the 2020/2021 sports season. Al Gharafa SC defeated Al Shamal...
Read more
In The Classroom

Qatar Airways raises over QR 3.8 million for children’s education

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The national carrier raised millions to help children around the world get a good education.  Thousands of children around the world will receive much-needed education...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Bahrain seizes 130 properties belonging to Qatar’s royal family

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Analysts will see this as yet another antagonising move by Manama which has so far appeared resistant to GCC reconciliation. The Bahraini Official Gazette announced...

Mandatory hotel quarantine exemptions updated: health ministry

COVID-19

Is Qatar on the brink of a second COVID wave?

News

Criticism over Qatar’s ‘slow paced’ vaccine campaign

COVID-19

Bahrain bars Qatari family from entering in latest provocation since GCC...

Top Stories

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.