Doha Forum’s ‘View Point’ series to feature leading political, industry figures

The programme invites public figures to tackle various interesting topics on its platform.

Doha Forum has launched its new View Point series, providing a platform for leading political and industry figures to discuss major issues and controversial topics.

The channel’s weekly programme will be aired during the summer on its official social media platforms as part of its virtual strategy.

The interview-based show hosted a variety of distinguished guests during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia in June, with upcoming episodes promising to meet exceed standards.

The first episode hosted Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies Patrick Pouyanné, who talked about trends that have dominated global interest in recent months. He also highlighted TotalEnergies strong relationship with Qatar.

“We are in Qatar now for 85 years… and we are there now in new energies. We changed our name to TotalEnergies recently because it means all energies and we are in Qatar to build an 800 megawatt solar farm which will be inaugurated before year end, and so for me, Qatar is very important,” he commented on his company’s strategy in the Gulf state.

“Tomorrow, Qatar should also think, and is already on the move with solar, towards this new world and new energies… I think it is important that Qatar continues to be in the lead of the new energy world,” he adde.d

During the episode, Pouyanné tackled climate change – an important a global conversation that has made headlines in recent weeks.

“We need a global world if we want to face climate change, because climate change is a global challenge and there is no way to solve the issue if we behave in a selfish way,” he said.

Doha Forum is a platform for global dialogue that was first established in 2000 and hopes to take on critical global challenges. The forum promotes the interchange of ideas, discourse, policy making, and action-oriented recommendations.

Doha Forum last convened in Doha in December 2019, bringing together 243 speakers, 142 nationalities, 300 media personnel, alongside more than one hundred bilateral meetings and 40 View Point interviews.