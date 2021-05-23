42 C
Doha
Sunday, May 23, 2021
Doha gets its first ever ‘floating’ supermarket for customers at sea

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

New On The Scene

Qatari-owned supermarket chain Al Meera has taken its motto “dedicated to being in every neighbourhood in Qatar” to a whole new level.

Qatar now has a floating grocery store anchored near Al Saffliyah Island for passengers and staff using private boats, yachts, ferries and those taking part in water sports along the coast.

The floating supermarket by Al Meera is the first of its kind in Doha and brings a variety of snacks and refreshments for those at sea.

The latest addition adds to more than 50 Al Meera branches across the country.

Read also: Movie nights galore! Sony’s biggest films to be broadcast on beIN

Although the concept might be unusual for many, sailors and water-lovers will greatly benefit from the newly launched floating store, which fills a gap that many were unaware existed.

The first-ever floating supermarket in the Arab region was launched in Dubai in 2018, changing the game for many stores around the world looking to expand beyond land.

It was launched by the French-owned chain Carrefour, and allowed those at sea to even call the supermarket to get their snacks delivered to their boats.

What do you think of the new, unusual concept? Tell us below!

