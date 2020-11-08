‘Doha Healthcare Week’ to highlight COVID-19, diabetes and women’s health

Doha Healthcare Week 2020 will stress the need for greater public awareness of health challenges in the country.

Doha Healthcare Week’s (DHW) aim this year is to build greater public awareness of health challenges in the county through a series of activities, webinars, and professional development activities.

Developed by the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), DHW will be held from November 8-14 and will include several free educational activities for the public to enjoy.

“We are also pleased to be able to invite a global audience to take part in our activities this year. Combined with the physical and psychological stress of the pandemic this past year, our goal of promoting health and wellbeing during Doha Healthcare Week is all the more important,” said Aljawhra Al Mana, Head of Partnerships at WISH.

To ensure that awareness is spread throughout the country effectively, WISH will work with local partners, such as the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), and Sidra Medicine. All partners will work on engaging with the community and educating them on different subjects, including the importance of prenatal ultrasounds and the relationship between COVID-19 and diabetes.

“We express our appreciation to each of our partners, including institutions and healthcare professionals, and we are excited to work with them to fully engage our communities to encourage the adoption of healthier lifestyles” Al Mana added.

In an effort to keep everyone safe while also spreading awareness, many DHW sessions will be held virtually, and will provide global access to the full programs and activities.

Aspetar, one of the world’s leading specialised orthopaedic and sports medicine hospitals, will present a one-day workshop on health and nutrition. Students and their parents will have a chance to get free consultations and BMI tests on November 10, while PE teachers can also enjoy one on November 11.

Read also: ‘Omnia Seheya’: WISH launches first Arabic health and wellbeing podcast

Meanwhile, Qatar Diabetes Association will hold a session on November 10 at 5:30pm to discuss the latest studies conducted to reflect the different effects of COVID-19 on people with pre-diabetes, diabetes, gestational diabetes, and obesity.

HMC, the MoPH, and the PHCC will also present a session on diabetes on November 14 to mark World Diabetes Day.

To raise awareness about women’s health in Qatar, Sidra Medicine will give a webinar session called ‘Meet Sidra Medicine’s Experts,’ and will focus on recommendations on ultrasound in pregnancy on November 10, from 2-3pm in English.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube