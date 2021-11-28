Doha named world’s ‘best coastal relocation destination’

The Qatari capital scored first in the top relocation destination located on the coastline.

Doha has been named as the best coastal relocation destination globally, according to new research by UK-based price comparison website Money.

The study analysed various economic and social factors taken into consideration by those who are looking to relocate abroad, including house prices, living costs, average salary, weather conditions, sea temperature, and life expectancy.

For coastal relocation, Qatar’s capital city came first with a score of 7.53, followed by Dubai, Abu Dhabi (UAE), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Manama (Bahrain), Daytona Beach, Miami (US), Havana, Tampa (US), and Valencia (Spain).

The category compared average sea temperature, air temperature, annual salary, house prices, and monthly cost of living for a family of four.

Water temperatures in Doha are 24.83 degrees on average and the city has high annual salaries of £41,033, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the United States’ fourth-largest city, Austin, was named the best city in the world to relocate to, mainly thanks to its high internet speed, average temperature, and average monthly salaries.

On the other hand, Basel, Switzerland was named the most expensive city to relocate to due to its $74,219 annual cost of living, while Istanbul was named the most affordable relocation destination where average annual living costs are only $17,610, according to the research.

