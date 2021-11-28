23 C
Doha
Sunday, November 28, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Family Life

Doha named world’s ‘best coastal relocation destination’

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

[Visit Qatar]

The Qatari capital scored first in the top relocation destination located on the coastline.

Doha has been named as the best coastal relocation destination globally, according to new research by UK-based price comparison website Money.

The study analysed various economic and social factors taken into consideration by those who are looking to relocate abroad, including house prices, living costs, average salary, weather conditions, sea temperature, and life expectancy.

For coastal relocation, Qatar’s capital city came first with a score of 7.53, followed by Dubai, Abu Dhabi (UAE), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Manama (Bahrain), Daytona Beach, Miami (US), Havana, Tampa (US), and Valencia (Spain).

Qatar to be transformed into an outdoor art museum

The category compared average sea temperature, air temperature, annual salary, house prices, and monthly cost of living for a family of four.

Water temperatures in Doha are 24.83 degrees on average and the city has high annual salaries of £41,033, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the United States’ fourth-largest city, Austin, was named the best city in the world to relocate to, mainly thanks to its high internet speed, average temperature, and average monthly salaries.

On the other hand, Basel, Switzerland was named the most expensive city to relocate to due to its $74,219 annual cost of living, while Istanbul was named the most affordable relocation destination where average annual living costs are only $17,610, according to the research.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Qatar 2022

Norwegian journalist arrested for assault in Qatar days after reporters detained for trespassing

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A third journalist was arrested for assaulting a member of the public. A third Norwegian journalist has been arrested in Doha after assaulting a member...
Read more
Politics

US vows to exert pressure on Iran in upcoming round of talks

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Iran's nuclear negotiator arrived in Vienna on Saturday ahead of the talks. The United States will be exerting pressure on Iran if it accelerates its...
Read more
News

Qataris online rally to scrap bank debts

Farah AlSharif - 0
Social media users in Qatar have called for the scrapping of debts in the Gulf country. Citizens in Qatar asked for authorities to relieve the...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Travel

Visa requirements for Qatar residents and nationals

Hala Abdallah - 0
Nationals from over 80 countries can enter Qatar visa-free. Tajikistan became the latest country to exempt Qatari citizens from Entry Visa requirement, authorities announced earlier...

Norwegian journalists arrested for trespassing in Qatar released

News

Spain ‘concerned’ with Qatar Energy’s oil exploration in Morocco

Business

Teacher who gave sedative pills to students fired

In The Classroom

Qatar to improve data collection on workers’ deaths after Amnesty report

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.