Doha prepares foil to host Fencing Grand Prix Qatar 2022

Qatar to embark on yet another sporting tournament, hosting the Fencing Grand Prix Foil where results will impact the international rankings of global stars.

The Qatar Fencing Federation is due to launch the Fencing Grand Prix Qatar 2022 Foil, arranged by the International Fencing Federation (FIE). The competition will take place at Aspire Dome from 28-30 January.

The event will host 304 players from 45 countries, with effective measures put in place within strict precautionary guidelines due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament is split into gender categories, in the men’s category, the Qatari National Team is represented by Muhammad Al-Hazaa, Muhammad Al-Olan, Mishaal Al-Qahtani, and Jaber Al-Fadaq.

As for the women’s category, Zhikrayat Al-Abdullah, Wadha Al-Abdullah, Haya Diab and Sarah Diab will be representing the nation.

In a press statement, President of the Qatar Fencing Federation and Chairman of the Organising Committee Abdullah Ali Al-Ghanim emphasises the precautions taken ahead of the event in spite of Covid-19, saying that the success of previous sporting events this year have acted as preface to this edition of the fencing competition.

“We are pleased to host this great event on the land of Doha, the sports capital of the world, despite the great difficulties facing the world as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federation has made great efforts to hold the tournament under the full supervision of the Ministry of Public Health, in accordance with the precautionary measures, in order to ensure the safety of all,” Al-Ghanim affirmed, as reports stated.

The Fencing Grand Prix is considered one of Qatar Weightlifting and Fencing Federation’s most important international championships, hosted annually since 2004.

Players from across the world are eager to participate in this event as the competition’s results hugely impact the international ranking of the global fencing stars.

As sports falls in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, the Gulf state’s ambition is to “become a global leader in sports and bring the world together through sustainable sports development, building on our achievements to date,” as stated by the Government Communications Office.

Qatar’s commitment to boosting sports in the country is highlighted by the yearly public “National Sport Day” holiday, which takes place on the second Tuesday of every February.

“Sport day reflects, from year to year, the commitment of the Qatari people to the gains that have been achieved in the State and gave it a privileged position on the map of sports in the world,” HE Mr Salah bin Ghanem Al-Ali, Minister of Culture and Sports stated as GCO reported.

