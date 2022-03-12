Doha Theatre Festival to be held for first time since pandemic

Actors, directors, authors and playwrights will finally be able to showcase their works after five years intermission.

The Ministry of Culture announced the launch of the 34th Doha Theatre Festival, from 16 to 27 March.

Throughout the last couple of years, members of the theatre community have been demanding the return of the festival, which has become integral to Qatar’s culture and history.

The festival allows many playwrights in the country the opportunity to present their best writing, acting and directing, in addition to shedding light on the cultural movement in the country.

During a press conference at Qatar National Theatre, Director of Theatre Affairs Centre Abdulrahim al-Siddiqi declared that the festival will allow artists and creatives to enhance their potential in the field by showcasing various cultural activities.

The festival will host five university plays, three popular troupes and three official forums, in addition to eight applied seminars and a special theatrical show produced by the Theatre Affairs Centre called ‘Najma Theatre’.

“More than 350 plays since the 1970s until 2022 have been converted into a digital format, in addition to the posters, texts and photos of all the Qatari plays and theatrical works,” al-Siddiqi stated.

He noted that the Theatre Affairs Centre will soon be launching a new platform which promotes inclusive Qatari theatrical heritage, in which most of the works will be available to the public.

Starting 16 March, the play ‘Six Personalities Looking for an Author’ will be performed by the Community College of Qatar, followed by a performance of ‘The Elephant, Your Majesty!‘ by Doha Institute for Graduate studies, on 18 March.

All plays will be performed at Katara Cultural Village at the Drama Theatre, in which a number of performances by different private troupes will be starting from 22 March. Other official forums revolving around the history of Qatari theatre will be held at Katara Building 15.

The festival will honour some prominent Qatari artists and pioneers in cultural theatrical performance.

Read also: D’reesha performing arts festival opens its curtains at the heart of Qatar Foundation

A Qatari student who is participating in her university’s play told Doha News that the theatre festival is “a great opportunity for Qatari youths to discuss major issues and concerns of their community”.

A number of guests from Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman and Iraq will be attending the festival.

Coinciding with World Theatre Day, the final ceremony at Katara Opera House will be held on 27 March, where the Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad al-Thani is expected to be present.