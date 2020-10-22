33.2 C
Doha
Thursday, October 22, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News COVID-19

Doha’s swift response prevented a million extra COVID-19 cases: health official

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19Health & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing

The director of Qatar’s infectious diseases unit has reassured the public this week, noting the country’s effective approach to curb the coronavirus.

An additional million cases in Qatar were prevented because of the country’s rapid and effective health measures since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, according to Dr. Abdullatif Al Khal, Chair of the National Strategic Group on COVID-19 and Head of the Infectious Diseases Division at Hamad Medical Corporation.

The country’s measures dodged a large number of cases that would have overwhelmed the nation’s healthcare system, Dr. Al Khal said during a virtual event titled ‘Qatar’s Response To The Covid-19 Pandemic: Lessons Learned’.

“Due to the interventions we implemented, we flattened the curve to the extent that the peak number of infections was 79 percent lower than it would have been had no public health measures been taken,” said Dr. Al Khal.

The Qatari health official added that the country’s restrictions helped maintain its low mortality rate without prioritising any case over another. 

“Every death means so much to a family and to the country, and is an extremely sad loss. However, with excellent standards of care and early detection and treatment, we have kept mortality rates very low. The response of the healthcare system on criticality and mortality has been remarkable,” he said.

Read also: Qatar shifts to ‘rotating attendance’ as students return to school

The remarks came as an announcement confirmed Qatar’s schools will soon shift to ‘rotating attendance’, where students will be attending school for in-person learning ahead of their exams starting from November.

In response to concerns regarding the prevalence of school infections among children, Dr. Al Khal reassured the public that the rate of the virus’ spread among this social group is less than 1 percent in total.

“The vast majority of children infected with the coronavirus have been infected outside the school premises, and the infection rate in schools is not concerning nor poses a threat to society at the present time,” said Dr. Al Khal.

He added that schools will be individually shut down for two weeks if it records infections in three classes, or 5 percent of its staff are infected.

Dr. Al Khal also stated that the infection rate is relatively stable despite the current fluctuations and that the spread is largely due to gatherings and people slacking on the cautionary measures in place, including wearing a mask.

“We have to wait a few months until we get the vaccine and everybody has to be patient and abide by the preventive and precautionary measures, especially the vulnerable categories,” he said.

Qatar currently has 2,892 active COVID-19 cases and recorded 225 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

More than 127,093 coronavirus patients have recovered in Qatar so far.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Qatar welcomes ‘constructive dialogue’ to end Gulf crisis

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar welcomes initiatives to settle differences that would solve the Gulf crisis through dialogue and respect of sovereignty. Qatar has welcomed constructive initiatives to de-escalate...
Read more
Business

Qatar inks $140 million deal to buy Antalya port

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A $140m deal to purchase Turkey's Port Akdeniz was signed with Qatar's QTerminals.  Qatar’s terminal operating company QTerminals purchased Antalya's Port Akdeniz in a $140...
Read more
Business

New entrepreneurs association to ‘create bridge’ between Qatar and Sri Lanka

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The Sri Lankan Entrepreneurs Association was recently established by Sri Lankan importers in Doha, providing new opportunities for businesses in the country. Qatar-based Sri Lankan...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

News

‘We’ve been suffering for a long time’: Migrant workers struggle as...

Doha News Team - 0
Workers were left with no choice but to break their silence in June after not receiving their salaries for 10 months, prompting authorities to...

Saudi minister hints at lifting the illegal blockade

Top Stories

Life after COVID-19: what will it be like?

News

Culture minister: Vocal critics welcome in Qatar

Culture

After online uproar, authorities clarify: entry fees will be for Al...

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

Best selling author and Qatar resident Layla Saad on fighting racism, white supremacy

Culture Joannah N Zimbe - 0
Doha News interviewed Qatar based author Layla Saad, who is a speaker and teacher on race, identity, leadership, personal transformation and social change. We...
Read more

Meet Qatar’s ‘inclusive’ skating community

Where To Go & What To Do Joannah N Zimbe - 0
Roller blading, or skating, has become increasingly popular in Qatar as residents seek a fun and interactive way to keep fit - all while...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

‘We’ve been suffering for a long time’: Migrant workers struggle as company delays payments for almost a year

News Doha News Team - 0
Workers were left with no choice but to break their silence in June after not receiving their salaries for 10 months, prompting authorities to...
Read more

Saudi minister hints at lifting the illegal blockade

Top Stories Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Riyadh’s top diplomat stated that he believed the end of the rift will be in the ‘relatively near future’. Saudi’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.