Do’s and dont’s at mosques this Ramadan

Authorities have implemented new measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

All prayers will begin five minutes after the call to prayer is heard to limit the chance of infection, Qatar’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced.

All mosques will also close their doors five minutes after the end of each prayer for cleaning, disinfection and preparation for the next prayer, the ministry added.

The news was issued by the Mosques Management Department to imams and muezzins on Sunday, just two days before the holy month of Ramadan is set to kick off.

“You are requested to follow preventive and precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19,” the department in the circular.

Worshippers are required to carry their own personal prayer mat, wear face masks at all times, and show a green Ehteraz status before entering the mosque. A safe social distance is also required to be maintained at all times.

If and when mosques reach the required capacity, the doors will be closed to avoid overcrowding, authorities announced.

Earlier this month, the government said mosques will remain open for the five daily prayers as well as the weekly Friday prayer, noting all health precautionary measures will be implemented.

However, the Ramadan Taraweeh and Tahajjud (Qiyamullail) prayers as well as I’itekaf will not be permitted at the mosques, with all those observing the practices told to carry out the aforementioned from their own homes.

Distributing water or food inside mosques or holding mass iftar tables either inside or outside the place of worship is strictly prohibited. Worshippers are not allowed to leave personal prayer mats or Quran inside the mosque.

Women’s prayer areas, ablution places, water coolers and bathrooms will remain closed until further notice. Those under the age of 12 years are not allowed inside mosques.

The government says it is essential to follow the rule to allow for mosques to remain open.

