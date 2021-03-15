Drivers arrested for hiding vehicle number plates with face masks

Vehicles were seized and legal action was taken against 16 drivers.

At least 16 people were arrested by police for hiding their vehicles’ number plate with face masks in the Sealine area.

The drivers have been referred to the Public Prosecution where legal action will be taken against them for violations committed between February 13 to March 13, according to Qatar News Agency (QNA).

“The penalty for hiding a vehicle’s number plate is up to three days in prison in addition to court referral,” reports stated.

Authorities posted pictures showing a number of vehicles hiding number plates using face masks. The masks should be used for precautionary measures against the Covid-19 virus.

Covering vehicle plates in any way to evade traffic control will not be tolerated, especially in Sealine area and other camping spots where many violations occur, authorities said.

Read also: Tents, cars flooded as tides crash into Khor Al Udeid camps

The General Directorate of Traffic said hiding plates “is one of the violations that cannot be reconciled, where the violator is transferred to the Public Prosecut

ion after seizing the vehicle.”

The arrests come at the height of Qatar’s winter camping season where residents and families travel to popular desert and beach spots to enjoy the cool weather.

Over the weekend, high tides flooded winter camps and damaged several vehicles in Khor Al Udeid, according to local media outlets.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube