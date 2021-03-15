21.3 C
Doha
Monday, March 15, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Drivers arrested for hiding vehicle number plates with face masks

By Hala Abdallah

-

Top Stories

Vehicles were seized and legal action was taken against 16 drivers.

At least 16 people were arrested by police for hiding their vehicles’ number plate with face masks in the Sealine area

The drivers have been referred to the Public Prosecution where legal action will be taken against them for violations committed between February 13 to March 13, according to Qatar News Agency (QNA).

“The penalty for hiding a vehicle’s number plate is up to three days in prison in addition to court referral,” reports stated. 

Authorities posted pictures showing a number of vehicles hiding number plates using face masks. The masks should be used for precautionary measures against the Covid-19 virus.

Covering vehicle plates in any way to evade traffic control will not be tolerated, especially in Sealine area and other camping spots where many violations occur, authorities said. 

Read also: Tents, cars flooded as tides crash into Khor Al Udeid camps

The General Directorate of Traffic said hiding plates “is one of the violations that cannot be reconciled, where the violator is transferred to the Public Prosecut

ion after seizing the vehicle.”

The arrests come at the height of Qatar’s winter camping season where residents and families travel to popular desert and beach spots to enjoy the cool weather.

Over the weekend, high tides flooded winter camps and damaged several vehicles in Khor Al Udeid, according to local media outlets.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

 

 

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Events

More than 100 security companies showcase innovations at Milipol Qatar 2021

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Over a hundred local and international companies are showcasing their innovations in Qatar. Milipol Qatar 2021 launched on Monday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention...
Read more
Opinion

OPINION: Saudi-UAE run bot factories are a threat to free speech

Ghada Oueiss - 0
Fake online bots emerged as a recent cyber warfare tactic to aid repressive governments in disseminating propaganda while attacking all critics, Ghada Oueiss writes. In...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:03

The Round Up 14 March 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today👇 🏥 Qatar condoles families after #Jordan hospital tragedy 🇪🇬 Mohamed @trikaofficial to remain on #Egypt’s ‘terror list’ ✈️ @QatarAirways first airline to...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.