Dutch football legend and Qatar Legacy Ambassador De Boer ‘excited’ for World Cup 2022

Former Dutch footballer Ronald de Boer joins football legends as a Qatar Legacy Ambassador for the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

Dutch football legend Ronald de Boer has been appointed a Qatar Legacy Ambassador for the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) to deliver and promote FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022’s legacy initiatives.

De Boer has now joined other global ambassadors such as Xavi, Cafu, Tim Cahill and Samuel Eto’o, as well as 11 other local and regional ambassadors, in supporting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 through the Qatar Legacy Ambassador programme.

“We are delighted to welcome Ronald to our expanding family of Qatar Legacy Ambassadors. In many ways, Ronald has been with us from the start of our FIFA World Cup journey and I’m delighted to be able to officially welcome him to the project,” SC Secretary-General Hassan al-Thawadi said.

The programme looks to work with some of football’s most high-profile names to highlight the SC’s numerous local and global legacy projects, using opportunities provided by Qatar 2022 to create positive social change across the region and around the world.

De Boer played as a midfielder for the Netherlands national team, as well as a host of professional clubs in Europe, including Ajax, Barcelona and Rangers. During his time with Ajax, de Boer won the UEFA Champions League title in the 1994-95 season and was named Dutch Player of the Year in both 1994 and 1996.

With the Dutch national team, de Boer scored 13 goals in his 67 international appearances, appearing for the Oranje in both the 1994 and 1998 World Cup finals, where he played in nine matches and scored two goals.

De Boer’s strong relationship with Qatar is nothing new, having moved to the country in 2004 to finish his playing career alongside his brother Frank, where he played for Qatari clubs Al Rayyan and Al Shamal between 2005 and 2008. He remained in Qatar with his family for three years following his retirement.

“I lived in Qatar for seven years, so it is a country that has played a big part in my life. I have a great feeling about Qatar and its future. I regularly visit Qatar and often speak to my friends living there and they are full of ambition and want to improve everything for the next generation, so I feel privileged to get the opportunity to become a Qatar Legacy Ambassador and help to play a role in achieving this,” said de Boer.

De Boer also commented on the transformation of Qatar since he moved to the country in 2004, saying it “has been incredible.”

“The World Cup is being used as a catalyst for positive change in many aspects of life and there are so many interesting projects already underway,” the Dutch football legend added.

De Boer believes Qatar 2022 will be a positive experience for fans and players alike and that the tournament will be “the most compact World Cup in modern history – creating an amazing atmosphere and benefiting both fans and players. Fans will easily be able to attend more than one game in a single day, which is very exciting, and players enjoy more rest time between matches, meaning better action on the pitch.”

Not only does de Boer hold the World Cup to be important for fans, but also for change, stating that the tournament “is being used as a way to deliver important social changes in the country – and for me, this is the most important aspect of this project – improving the country and leaving behind a better place for the next generation.”

