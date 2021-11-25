Visa requirements for Qatar residents and nationals

Nationals from over 80 countries can enter Qatar visa-free.

Tajikistan became the latest country to exempt Qatari citizens from Entry Visa requirement, authorities announced earlier this week.

“An official source inside the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan said that the government of the Republic of Tajikistan issued a decision on Oct. 31 exempting citizens of the State of Qatar from entry visas to Tajikistan with a maximum length of stay of 30 days,” Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“The decision is applicable starting Jan. 1 of 2022,” the ministry confirmed.

According to Guide Consultants, a Dubai based visa and citizenship consultancy firm, people holding the Qatari passport can enter Visa-free to at least 54 countries across the world.

Some seven countries across Europe welcome Qatari citizens in their territories without requiring a visa, including Russia, Ukraine and Serbia .

The 2021 list by Guide Consultants also includes countries that require visa on arrival or via an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) from Qatari travelers.

Around 18 different countries in the Americas do not require entry visas for Qataris, among them Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica and the Bahamas.

At least 18 different countries in Asia are open for Qatar passport holders visa-free, including Armenia, China, Georgia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Jordan, Turkey, Thailand and most recently Tajikistan.

Qatari nationals can also travel to other GCC member states visa-free except Bahrain.

In Africa, Qataris can visit nine different countries with no need to apply for a visa, these countries include Morocco, South Africa, Sudan and Tunisia.

Does the same apply for Qatar’s residents?

People living in Qatar with a valid residency permit can enter several countries with a visa upon arrival, E-visa or visit visa.

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have different travel policies when it comes to Qatar’s foreign residents.

Before the 2017 Gulf crisis that ended earlier this year, the UAE used to accept Qatari Residence Visas to issue permits on arrival to the Emirates.

However, travel restrictions were imposed on holders of Qatari Residence Visas, as the diplomatic crisis between Qatar and neighboring GCC countries started in June 2017.

Currently, residents of Qatar who work in certain professions or have a specific income can enter Kuwait and the UAE after obtaining a visa on arrival.

For Bahrain, Qatar residents can obtain E-visas before departure. Passengers must have a printed e-visa confirmation.

However, Visitors not holding return/onward tickets could be refused entry to Bahrain and Kuwait.

On the other hand, residents of Qatar can visit Oman with a special entry visa, valid for 4 weeks and extendable by one week. This only applies to a specific category of residents.

“Residents of Qatar employed as high-skilled professionals can obtain a visa on arrival for a maximum stay of 28 days. They must arrive directly from a GCC Member State and their residence permit must be valid for at least 3 months. The facility is also available to accompanying spouses and children. They can apply to extend their stay for an additional 7 days. List of eligible professions available at www.rop.gov.om/english/dg_pr_visas_agcc.asp,” according to Qatar Airways.

A visa on arrival can be permitted for employees (housemaid, nanny, cook or chauffeur) of nationals or residents of GCC Member States valid for a maximum of 1 month. “They must accompany the sponsor or a family member of the sponsor. The residence permit must be valid for at least 3 months. They can apply to extend their stay for an additional 1 month,” QA stated.

Who can enter Qatar Visa-free?

Qatar’s national carrier Qatar Airways has compiled a list on its official website stating countries whose nationals can now take advantage of visa-free entry into the Gulf state, as per the recent visa waiver upon arrival update.

According to QA, citizens from the following countries are welcomed to stay in Doha for a total of 90 days either during a single trip or during multiple trips:

Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Austria, Bahamas, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Seychelles, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, and Ukraine.

On the other hand, nationals from the below countries are permitted to stay for a total of 30 days either during a single trip or during multiple trips:

Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, Georgia, Guyana, Hong Kong – China, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Maldives, Mexico, Moldova, Monaco, North Macedonia, New Zealand, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Suriname, Thailand, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Vatican City, and Venezuela.

Generally, over 80 countries across the world are exempted from entry visa, however due to the ongoing pandemic and precautionary measures visa-free entry to Qatar has been temporarily suspended for some nationalities.

Nationals from these states can obtain a visa on arrival for a maximum stay of 30 days and an additional 30 days possible extension for those traveling as tourists.

With Qatar hosting the first Ever Arab Cup all holders of a Fan ID regardless of nationality will be allowed to enter Qatar visa-free.