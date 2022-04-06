Education Above All launches Ramadan campaign for disadvantaged communities

The organisation was able to provide more than 10 million out-of-school children with access to education.

Education Above All (EAA) has launched its 2022 Ramadan campaign in an effort to gather monetary donations to support its programmes that seek to provide education opportunities to communities across the world.

Titled “Donate to Education for a Better Future”, the campaign provides education opportunities for children in Qatar, Palestine, Sudan, Zanzibar, Somalia, Cambodia, Mali, Afghanistan and Nepal.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), children from disadvantaged communities will be able to access safe and adequate education to help them build a better future for themselves along with their families and communities.

Residents in Qatar have the chance to donate to the organisation to ensure that no child is left out of school, which falls in line with the EAA’s mission.

The campaign was also launched in cooperation with local partners.

EAA’s international efforts

Founded by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Co-founder and Chairperson of Qatar Foundation (QF), EAA promotes the right to education in different parts of the world and its importance in serving different communities.

According to EAA, more than 72 million children across the world are unschooled due to poverty and marginilisation, with 59 million of them being at primary school level and unable to receive an education.

The organisation was able to provide more than 10 million out-of-school children with access to education.

Last month, EAA launched a project in Pakistan that provides mothers with cash on the condition that they enroll their children in schools. The initiative was in cooperation with the Asia Development Bank.

Through the project, the organisations will be able to to enroll 960,000 children from disadvantaged communities in Pakistan into primary schools. As it stands, a third of the country’s population, 22.8 million children between the ages of 5 and 16, are currently out of school.

Education under apartheid

EAA’s has been playing a significant role in addressing the disrupted education faced by Palestinians under the illegal Israeli occupation.

During the deadly Israeli bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip in May last year, EAA held an event titled “Students’ Voices from Gaza: Investing in their education for a brighter future.”

The event gave Palestinian students the chance to address their struggles under the apartheid state.

Last year, EAA granted 339 scholarships to Palestinian youth to study at Al-Quds Bard College for the Arts and Sciences (AQB) in Abu Dis, Palestine, for eight years.

In 2020, Qatar pledged $13.8 million to improve Cambodia’s education sector through a project that falls under EAA, with the aim to help 120,000 children who are at risk of dropping out of school.

During the same year, EAA and Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) agreed to provide more than 57,000 children in Somalia with basic education.

EAA also works closely with key organisations in different parts of the world, including the UN.

On 28 May, 2020, the UN General Assembly unanimously passed resolution 74/275 to declare 9th September as the International Day to Protect Education from Attack.

The initiative was initially passed by Sheikha Moza to garner international support to ensure accountability for the ongoing attacks on education and armed violence against children around the world.

According to the Education Under Attack 2020 report, there have been approximately 11,000 reported assaults on education, with schools and universities used for military purposes between 1st January, 2015 and 31st December, 2019.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube