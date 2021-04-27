31.8 C
Doha
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Business

Education First: How Al Faleh Educational Holding became a trailblazer in Qatar’s education sector

By Doha News Team

-

BusinessIn The Classroom

Al Faleh Educational Holding is officially the first company listed on the Venture Market of the Qatar Stock Exchange.

Listing on the Venture Market of the Qatar Stock Exchange is a big step for Al Faleh Educational Holding Q.P.S.C., but for its founder and chairperson, Dr. Sheikha Aisha bint Faleh Al Thani, it is just the beginning.

Al Faleh is the first woman-led Qatari company to go public and it is also the first Qatari educational institution to list on the stock market, both major milestones reached under the stewardship of Dr. Sheikha Aisha.

“As trailblazers, we are hopeful that our decision to go public will allow our corporation to continue to expand in the region and be able to provide more dynamic and exceptional educational services,” said Dr. Sheikha Aisha.

In 2017, Al Faleh joined forces with the University of Aberdeen to launch AFG College, an institute that offers a selection of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes to over 700 enrolled students. 

“Looking further ahead more programmes are going to be introduced to tap into engineering, social studies, and medicine in the very near future,” added Dr. Sheikha Aisha.

Not only does Al Faleh focus on higher education, but the company also has other educational institutions under its belt.

In addition to the university, Al Faleh currently encompasses Doha Academy schools and Doha International Kindergarten, all of which have more than 3,000 enrolled students.

Read also: Stocks rocket as Qatar approves draft law on full foreign ownership

“Al Faleh Educational Holding has continuously proven to be an emblem of excellence in delivering educational and academic services of the highest standard, and this has allowed us to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of academic programs and initiatives,” Dr. Sheikha Aisha said. 

For more information, visit www.alfaleh.edu.qa/ 

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

DN Special Reports

Spyware and censorship: How governments control what you see online

Hala Abdallah - 0
Governments are increasingly using digital surveillance to threaten, censor and silence online users, including journalists, explains researcher Justin Shilad, in an exclusive interview with...
Read more
News

Public sector Eid holidays announced: Amiri Diwan

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Astrologers predict that the first day of Eid Al Fitr will be on May 13th. The Amiri Diwan announced on Tuesday that the Eid Al...
Read more
Qatar 2022

North Korea pulls out of World Cup 2022 qualifiers over ‘Covid-19 concerns’

Hala Abdallah - 0
North Korea said it will be withdrawing from the World Cup qualifiers.  North Korea informed authorities that its team plans to skip next month’s World...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.