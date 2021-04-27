Education First: How Al Faleh Educational Holding became a trailblazer in Qatar’s education sector

Al Faleh Educational Holding is officially the first company listed on the Venture Market of the Qatar Stock Exchange.

Listing on the Venture Market of the Qatar Stock Exchange is a big step for Al Faleh Educational Holding Q.P.S.C., but for its founder and chairperson, Dr. Sheikha Aisha bint Faleh Al Thani, it is just the beginning.

Al Faleh is the first woman-led Qatari company to go public and it is also the first Qatari educational institution to list on the stock market, both major milestones reached under the stewardship of Dr. Sheikha Aisha.

“As trailblazers, we are hopeful that our decision to go public will allow our corporation to continue to expand in the region and be able to provide more dynamic and exceptional educational services,” said Dr. Sheikha Aisha.

In 2017, Al Faleh joined forces with the University of Aberdeen to launch AFG College, an institute that offers a selection of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes to over 700 enrolled students.

“Looking further ahead more programmes are going to be introduced to tap into engineering, social studies, and medicine in the very near future,” added Dr. Sheikha Aisha.

Not only does Al Faleh focus on higher education, but the company also has other educational institutions under its belt.

In addition to the university, Al Faleh currently encompasses Doha Academy schools and Doha International Kindergarten, all of which have more than 3,000 enrolled students.

“Al Faleh Educational Holding has continuously proven to be an emblem of excellence in delivering educational and academic services of the highest standard, and this has allowed us to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of academic programs and initiatives,” Dr. Sheikha Aisha said.

