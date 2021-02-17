25.1 C
Doha
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Family Life In The Classroom

Education official says school infection rate ‘low’ despite parents’ concerns

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19In The Classroom
[Photo for illustrative purposes only]

The cases found in schools were due to negligence in following preventive and precautionary, officials claim. 

A senior education official said coronavirus infections in schools are less than one percent, ruling out plans to switch to online-only mode. 

Mohamad Al Bashri, an adviser to the minister of education and higher education, said schools should only be closed when the infection rate reaches five percent to ensure the safety of the community.

“A few COVID-19 cases were detected in schools because of negligence in following preventive and precautionary measures implemented by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health,” said Al Bashri during a Qatar TV programme.

To help tackle negligence in schools, the ministry took strict action against some institutes for not complying with COVID-19 measures and protocols. Several schools have been temporarily shut down after positive cases of COVID-19 were detected among students and teachers, the ministry announced.

Read more: Schools, businesses shut down for violating COVID-19 precautions

Surprise school inspections were also intensified to ensure safety, the ministry said.  

“The school’s environment is very safe as per MoPH figures. There are joint inspection teams from MoEHE and MoPH and separate teams of MoEHE to monitor COVID-19 protocol implementation. Screenings are being conducted for students, teaching and administrative staff on daily basis,” said Al Bashri.

However, despite the low infection rate and health precautions, several parents are concerned about their children’s health during classes and exams, questioning whether closing schools now would be a safer option given the recent rise in numbers.

“Kids play around and touch things. It’d be hard to control them, and now whenever I see the number of daily cases rise, I just worry a lot about my children’s health,” mum of three, Nahla, told Doha News.

“I hear often about schools shutting down or finding cases in some classes and it’s worrying. Especially now,” she added.

On that note, Al Bashri parents should ensure they are adhering to strict health measures, highlighting that the infection problem is not from schools.  

“Relaxations in following the measures were noticed in some schools where strict actions were taken against erring government and private schools to avoid repetition of this mistake,” said Al Bashri.

Some schools have failed to apply precautionary measures.

“For instance, not measuring the temperature of students before entering school, not adhering to social distancing between individuals or lack of sterilisation tools,” he added.

The education official also confirmed the ministry is scheduled to meet with health authorities to decide on guidelines for midterm exams.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

New On The Scene

What are The Anooki’s and why are they in Qatar?

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Two inspiring— and straight-up adorable— Inuit-inspired characters are making Qatar Foundation their new playground for a while, and they come with a message. The...
Read more
Health & Technology

HMC researchers rank among top 2% of world’s leading scientists

Hala Abdallah - 0
US-based Stanford University names six Hamad Medical Corporation researchers in its World’s Top Scientists list. Six Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) made it into Stanford University's...
Read more
Business

Love is in the air: Qatar Airways delivers 5,000 tonnes of Valentine’s Day flowers

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The flowers were flown from India, South Africa, Uganda, Thailand, and The Netherlands. Roses were among the unlikely passengers onboard Qatar Airways flights on Valentine’s...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Top Stories

Pressure mounts on professor accused of racism

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The statement came after widespread backlash swept Qatari social media over QNRF’s decision to award a massive grant to a professor who had previously...

Social media users launch #BoycottHighPrices campaign

News

ATM upgrades? Where to deposit your new banknotes 

Business

First Indian university to open in Qatar this year: ambassador

Business

World’s largest, record-breaking calisthenics park opens in Qatar

Sports

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.