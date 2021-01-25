Egypt to resume shipping, maritime traffic with Qatar: reports

Reports of a resumption of trade between the two countries come a week after Cairo announced the official restoration of trade with Doha.

Egypt’s Ministry of Transport is reportedly resuming its shipping and maritime operations with Qatar, Al Mal reported on Monday.

According to the Cairo-based publication, a letter confirmed an approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to resume operations between Egyptian and Qatari ports.

That letter was issued by Major General Reda Ismail, head of the Maritime Transport Sector to Medhat El-Kady, head of the Division of International Transport and Logistics Services at the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce.

Qatari authorities have yet to announce the move.

The move comes in accordance with the Al Ula Declaration – signed by both Egypt and Qatar as well as members of the GCC to restore all diplomatic ties with Doha following a three-year land, air and sea blockade.

While the declaration has not been made public, it ensured that all signatories will open all borders, airspace and ports for trade.

News of the resumption of trade between the two countries also come a week after Qatar and Egypt signed two memoranda agreeing to restore full diplomatic ties.

“In connection with the implementation steps within the framework in the Al-Ula statement, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the State of Qatar exchanged, today, January 20, two official notes, according to which the two countries agreed to resume diplomatic relations between them,” Egypt’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Also last week, national carrier EgyptAir and Qatar Airways announced the return of direct flights between Doha and Cairo.

Several businesses, including Qatari Diar, have also resumed projects in the Egyptian capital, with the opening of St. Regis in Cairo, costing $1 billion.

