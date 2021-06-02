40 C
Doha
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Egyptian gamer dominates Qatar Digital Motorsports Championship

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

News
[Unsplash]

Out of 24 participants, only twelve had qualified for the first and second rounds. 

Egypt’s Ahmed Elkhoully has dominated Qatar‘s Digital Sports Car Championship after an impressive third round win on Monday, beating Khaled Al-Abdullah and Faisal Al-Yafei in a competitive battle.

Elkhoully secured first place after crossing the end line of the six-lap race in 16.40.973 seconds, followed by Al-Abdulla with 1.885 seconds difference. Faisal Al-Yafei then came third shortly with 7.196 seconds difference.

The round was set at the Dragon Trail–Seaside circuit in Croatia.

Read also: How to get your hands on 2022 World Cup, 2023 Asian Cup qualifier tickets.

Now leading with 68 points, the latest finish-line was Elkhoully’s second win in the championship— taking him one step closer to winning the title. The winner, who is also the defending champion, played impressively in the virtual race played on Gran Turismo Sport game on PlayStation 4.

The event is organised by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation [QMMF] and is considered a competitive championship for all virtual race players around the world.

Among the 24 talented participants, only 12 qualified for the first and second rounds. The championship will see a total of six rounds, and the winner will hold the competition’s wanted title.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

FM Sheikh Mohammed inaugurates Qatar pavilion at SPIEF 2021

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani will be attending SPIEF remotely. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) kicked off in Russia on...
Read more
Politics

Qatar ‘open’ to mediating between Hamas, US: Lolwah Al Khater

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar has been a key mediator between regional rivals with the aim to achieve peace and stability across the Middle East and North Africa. Doha...
Read more
Politics

US envoy for the Horn of Africa to stop off in Qatar amid Renaissance dam dispute

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Analysts believe that Qatar may be playing a mediating role in the decade-long dam dispute between Sudan and Egypt on one side and Ethiopia...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.