Egyptian gamer dominates Qatar Digital Motorsports Championship

Egypt’s Ahmed Elkhoully has dominated Qatar‘s Digital Sports Car Championship after an impressive third round win on Monday, beating Khaled Al-Abdullah and Faisal Al-Yafei in a competitive battle.
Elkhoully secured first place after crossing the end line of the six-lap race in 16.40.973 seconds, followed by Al-Abdulla with 1.885 seconds difference. Faisal Al-Yafei then came third shortly with 7.196 seconds difference.
The round was set at the Dragon Trail–Seaside circuit in Croatia.
Now leading with 68 points, the latest finish-line was Elkhoully’s second win in the championship— taking him one step closer to winning the title. The winner, who is also the defending champion, played impressively in the virtual race played on Gran Turismo Sport game on PlayStation 4.
The event is organised by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation [QMMF] and is considered a competitive championship for all virtual race players around the world.
Among the 24 talented participants, only 12 qualified for the first and second rounds. The championship will see a total of six rounds, and the winner will hold the competition’s wanted title.
