Egypt’s Al Ahly to take on Morocco’s RS Berkane at African Super Cup final in Qatar

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top StoriesNews
[Al Ahly]

Africa’s football giants will play head to head this month in Qatar. 

The African Super Cup final between Egypt’s Al-Ahly and Moroccan RS Berkane will be held in Doha at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, the Confederation of African Football [CAF] announced.

The stadium, home to the Qatar national football team, has a capacity of 12,946 people.

The match between Al Ahly and RS Berkane will take place on May 28, Qatar News Agency reported, and the teams will be obliged to take necessary precautionary measures as per Covid-19 regulations.

Read also: FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 match schedule announced.

Both teams will commit to a safety bubble on May 25 to guarantee they are Covid-19 free and will also be required to take a PCR test 48 hours before the match, CAF announced.

It has yet to be confirmed whether fans will be in attendance.

The African Super Cup is an annual African association football competition held between the winners of the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

Al Ahly is considered among the most successful teams in Africa and one of the continent’s giants. The Egyptian team will be attending as the winners of the African Champions League.

Meanwhile, RS Berkane, one of Morocco’s top teams, will play as champions of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Qatar is ramping up efforts to host global sporting event as it gears up to host the FIFA World Cup 2022 next year, where some 1.5 million fans from around the world are expected to attend.

Qatar will also host the first of its kind 2021 Arab Cup in December 2021.

The tournament is expected to test Qatar’s readiness for the 2022 World Cup and other sporting events while also celebrating Arab football.

