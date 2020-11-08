30.6 C
Doha
Sunday, November 8, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Egypt’s Farag crowned winner of Qatar Classic 2020 squash tournament

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top StoriesNews
Source: @NZSportsWire/ Twitter

Egyptian player Ali Farag adds yet another trophy to his collection.

Egypt’s No. 1 world champion Ali Farag was crowned as Qatar’s Classic Squash Championship 2020 winner after beating New Zealand’s Paul Coll 3-1 in the finals of the PSA World Tour Platinum tournament.

“When I was younger, I used to watch the Qatar Classic and see all the great names of our sport lifting that trophy and I could only imagine standing there one day. To do it twice is an amazing feeling,” said Farag.

Held at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex on Saturday, the finals of the PSA World Tour Platinum tournament ended with Farag lifting his 21st PSA title after beating Coll 11-8, 6-11, 11-9, 11-9 in 61 minutes.

Both players boasted exceptional skills, and though Coll managed to equalise after dropping the first game, Farag quickly recovered from a 4-0 deficit to earn the third. 

With this victory, Farag became the fourth man in Qatar Classic history to win the title twice.  

“The first time I couldn’t believe it, and this time around I can’t believe it even more,” said Farag.

Read also: ‘Ride of Champions’: Qatar’s ‘biggest’ cycle race opens for registration

As for Coll, this was his second Platinum final appearance, with his first in 2020 also ending in a defeat to Farag.

“It’s a tough feeling at the moment. I’m obviously very happy to reach another final here in Qatar, it’s a great tournament and a fantastic location,” said Coll.

“I always love coming here and I’ve played well here year in, year out. I wanted it pretty bad today but fell short. It’s a tough one to swallow, but Ali is world No 1 for a reason and he played the end of every game very well, so well done to Ali.”

Going home with his $26,000 prize for his win, Farag is now the only man to qualify for the season-ending CIB PSA World Tour Finals following wins at both the CIB Egyptian Open last month and now in Qatar.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

BREAKING: Qatar’s Amir congratulates US President-elect Joe Biden

Sana Hussain - 0
The 2020 US election has resulted in a contentious Joe Biden presidential win.  Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent his congratulations to President-elect...
Read more
Opinion

What would a Biden presidency look like for Qatar, GCC region?

Michael Eisner & Sarah Leah Whitson - 0
As the United States gears up for the the November 3 presidential election, questions have been raised over the potential impact of a Joe...
Read more
COVID-19

Qatar passes one million milestone for COVID-19 testing

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The country’s instant and accessible testing helped curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. More than 1,000,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Culture

Why did Amir Tamim flip his robe during the Istisqa ‘rain-seeking’...

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Amir joined thousands across the country to perform the Istisqa rain-seeking prayer on Thursday morning. After weeks into a rain season with no rain,...

Veteran Qatari rally driver dies while watching race

Sports

Five essential apps to use in Qatar

Technology

What would a Biden presidency look like for Qatar, GCC region?

Opinion

The show goes on: Ajyal introduces ‘drive-in cinema’ for this year’s...

Events

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

What would a Biden presidency look like for Qatar, GCC region?

Opinion Michael Eisner & Sarah Leah Whitson - 0
As the United States gears up for the the November 3 presidential election, questions have been raised over the potential impact of a Joe...
Read more

The bumbling Macron and delusions of ‘grandeur’ France

News Farhan Chak - 0
France’s hypocrisy allows it to talk about humanity while quietly suffocating people wherever found unguarded, writes Dr Farhan Chak. What is the glory of France?...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Why did Amir Tamim flip his robe during the Istisqa ‘rain-seeking’ prayer?

Culture Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Amir joined thousands across the country to perform the Istisqa rain-seeking prayer on Thursday morning. After weeks into a rain season with no rain,...
Read more

Veteran Qatari rally driver dies while watching race

Sports Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The prominent regional champion passed away for natural reasons. Qatar’s prominent veteran rally driver Sheikh Hamad Bin Eid Al Thani died while watching the Dukhan...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.