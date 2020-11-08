Egypt’s Farag crowned winner of Qatar Classic 2020 squash tournament

Egyptian player Ali Farag adds yet another trophy to his collection.

Egypt’s No. 1 world champion Ali Farag was crowned as Qatar’s Classic Squash Championship 2020 winner after beating New Zealand’s Paul Coll 3-1 in the finals of the PSA World Tour Platinum tournament.

“When I was younger, I used to watch the Qatar Classic and see all the great names of our sport lifting that trophy and I could only imagine standing there one day. To do it twice is an amazing feeling,” said Farag.

بطل بطولة قطر كلاسيك للمرة التانية على التوالي الحمدلله 🏆 https://t.co/F325yNekfx — Ali Farag (@AliFarag) November 7, 2020

Held at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex on Saturday, the finals of the PSA World Tour Platinum tournament ended with Farag lifting his 21st PSA title after beating Coll 11-8, 6-11, 11-9, 11-9 in 61 minutes.

Both players boasted exceptional skills, and though Coll managed to equalise after dropping the first game, Farag quickly recovered from a 4-0 deficit to earn the third.

With this victory, Farag became the fourth man in Qatar Classic history to win the title twice.

“The first time I couldn’t believe it, and this time around I can’t believe it even more,” said Farag.

Read also: ‘Ride of Champions’: Qatar’s ‘biggest’ cycle race opens for registration

As for Coll, this was his second Platinum final appearance, with his first in 2020 also ending in a defeat to Farag.

“It’s a tough feeling at the moment. I’m obviously very happy to reach another final here in Qatar, it’s a great tournament and a fantastic location,” said Coll.

“I always love coming here and I’ve played well here year in, year out. I wanted it pretty bad today but fell short. It’s a tough one to swallow, but Ali is world No 1 for a reason and he played the end of every game very well, so well done to Ali.”

Going home with his $26,000 prize for his win, Farag is now the only man to qualify for the season-ending CIB PSA World Tour Finals following wins at both the CIB Egyptian Open last month and now in Qatar.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube