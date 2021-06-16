40 C
Doha
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Egypt’s president Sisi extends invite to Qatar’s amir

By Farah AlSharif

Source: QNA via Twitter

As relations between Egypt and Qatar strengthen following the end of the 2017 blockade, Egypt’s president has sent a letter to Qatar’s amir.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has received a written message from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi inviting him to Cairo, during a meeting between Egypt’s foreign minister in Doha.

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry hand delivered the message to the amir at his office in the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday, according to a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The letter pertained to supporting relations between Egypt and Qatar and ways to advance such ties, in addition to regional and international developments.

The letter also mentioned various mechanisms of cooperation, in line with the progress made to settle outstanding issues within the framework of what was stipulated in the Al-Ula agreement.

Read also: Arab League slams ‘provocative’ Israeli flag march at emergency session in Doha

Egypt and Qatar ties

Qatar and Egypt’s ties have appeared to develop over the past month, especially since the two countries joined forces to push for a ceasefire in Gaza to bring to an end a deadly Israeli offensive in Gaza.

A May visit by Qatar’s foreign minister to Cairo also resulted in a mutual agreement to develop relations between the two states while further cooperating in order to resolve regional challenges.

During an emergency session of the Arab League in Doha on Tuesday, Qatar’s foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that “Qatar’s relations with Egypt is moving towards a positive path and we look forward to good relations with all Arab countries.” 

Also in May, Sheikh Tamim also took the initiative to invite Egypt’s President to visit Qatar, which would be his first visit since 2017.

