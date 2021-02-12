25.8 C
Friday, February 12, 2021
Ehteraz rolls out update for vaccine data, tighter quarantine restrictions

By Sana Hussain

Qatar’s COVID-19 track and tracing app Ehteraz has rolled out a new update to include vaccines and quarantine specifications.

New updates on the Ehteraz app allow citizens and residents to register for the COVID-19 vaccine and requests a more accurate quarantine address location. 

Residents quarantining must confirm their exact location on the app if they are isolating away from their registered ‘national address’.

The function will likely allow authorities to track and trace those breaking home quarantine rules.

A new tab on the app also documents whether the user has 

taken the COVID-19 vaccine, specifying the branded name of the vaccine and number of doses administered.

Ehteraz is a contact-tracing app that was launched by the ministry of interior to detect the spread of infection using Bluetooth and location services.

The Bluetooth technology allows for the application to detect whether those you have come in contact with (within the range of 33 feet or 10 meters) have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

If this notification is received by a user, they must self-isolate until called in by authorities for a test.

Surge in cases

The latest update comes amid a surge of daily coronavirus cases in Qatar that has prompted authorities to begin reimposing restrictions to help stem the spread of the infection.

Qatar’s health ministry confirmed 448 new COVID-19 cases in Qatar on Thursday, bumping the number of current active cases to 7,920 – the highest in months. To date, 254 coronavirus deaths have been recorded in the country.

In response to a rising number of daily cases, the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management announced the reimposition of some restrictions in a bid to contain the surge in cases.

On Wednesday, health authorities officially authorised Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use following similar approvals by the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

